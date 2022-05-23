An exchange refunds losses to holders of TerraUSD UST 1:1 USD

A Brazilian exchange called Nox Bitcoin refunds $1 for each TerraUSD UST its users owned, in order to maintain its credibility.

After weeks of bad news and speculation about the Terra ecosystem, several users had good news when it was confirmed that Nox Bitcoin, a Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange, decided to reimburse all its clients for the losses caused by the TerraUSD UST stablecoin.

According to local media publications, on May 20, Nox Bitcoin spent approximately 620,000 reais (about USD 127,000) to return losses after the collapse of Terra and thus regain credibility with its clients.

This is fairly significant. A Brazillian cryptocurrency exchange has refunded all UST holders at a 1:1 rate with USDT. This case may be used as key precedent to argue that exchanges are liable for UST losses if tortious misrepresentations were made. - @FatManTerra / Twitter

Paulo Oliveira told the 'Portal do Bitcoin' that, although the Exchange is not obliged to assume the losses of clients who invest in specific currencies on its platform, it decided to invest at that time to guarantee the trust of its users.

Customers have trusted us for staking and we understand that their trust is much more valuable than anything else -- -- We will reimburse these users less expenses that we would have elsewhere, such as marketing. Paulo Oliveira – CEO of Nox Bitcoin

It was also noted that customers who bought UST after the crash, hoping the price would rise again, will not be refunded.

How will the refund be made?

If an investor had 1 UST and the coin is currently worth $0.06, Nox will deposit another $0.94 into their account using the Tether USDT stablecoin.

Oliveira stressed that the function of Nox Bitcoin is to search for serious projects and make them available to the platform.

