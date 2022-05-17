Luna Foundation Guard promises to compensate investors of TerraUSD (UST)

Veny Cespedes West

Luna Foundation Guard announced on Monday its reserves in cryptocurrencies, including a promise of compensation for users who lost money in its UST stablecoin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gyoSY_0fgDgqPx00
// Veny West for Newsbreak

Last week Terraform Labs and Luna Foundation Guard were in liquidity problems after TerraUSD (UST) lost its US dollar parity.

An error in its decentralized algorithm caused an overproduction of Terra (LUNA), reaching 6 trillion coins issued, and therefore, a 100% devaluation reaching a minimum of $0.0000011 USD per Terra (LUNA) on May 12.

The foundation plans to use the remaining assets to compensate TerraUSD (UST) users, taking small investors as a priority, however, it is not yet known what the distribution method will be.

According to the official website of Luna Foundation Guard, AVAX is currently its largest cryptocurrency reserve, followed by BNB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dIET_0fgDgqPx00
Source: Luna Foundation Guard - https://dashboard.lfg.org

LFG had 80,394 Bitcoin (BTC) in its reserve, of which it used 80,000 (about 750 million USD at the time) to help protect TerraUSD's (UST) parity with the US dollar but it had no result.

The ecosystem of Terra (LUNA) and TerraUSD (UST) a week ago had a capitalization greater than 50 billion dollars, today the LFG fund only has a balance of just over 80 million dollars.

The Foundation is looking to use its remaining assets to compensate remaining users of $UST, smallest holders first. We are still debating through various distribution methods, updates to follow soon. - @LFG_Org

At the time of writing, the UST stablecoin is trading at USD 0.06.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this section does not represent investment advice. Sources: Twitter, CoinMarketCap, Luna Foundation Guard

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crypto# Luna# Stablecoin# UST# Luna Foundation Guard

Comments / 1

Published by

Hello, I'm Veny West, a journalist in the crypto world. I deliver unbiased news with valuable information about the world of web3. ¡Pura Vida! ₿

N/A
217 followers

More from Veny Cespedes West

Do Kwon of Terraform Labs proposes to create Terra 2.0 leaving out UST

The future of the Terra blockchain is currently up for a vote, as proposed by Do Kwon, founder of Terraform Labs. According to the summary presented in Agora on the Terra forum, Do Kwon intends a name change to Luna Classic (LUNC) and Terra Classic and to create a new blockchain excluding TerraUSD (UST).

Read full story

Nubank partners with PAXOS. Your clients will be able to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The Brazilian digital bank reported that it will be possible to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, specifically Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) from its application. Nu Holdings Inc., Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.-backed digital bank, partnered with PAXOS TRUST Co. to enable its 53 million customers to store, buy and sell crypto assets.

Read full story

BTC reaches $138,000 in UST, with a return of over 300%.

After the UST "stablecoin" hit new lows reaching $0.22, the BTCUST pair reached $138,000 UST rising +300%. The Terra (Luna) cryptocurrency has already lost 94% of its value according to CoinMarketCap data, while TerraUSD (UST) struggles to regain its parity with the US dollar.

Read full story
17 comments

TerraUSD (UST) lost parity with the dollar and fell 30% last Monday.

Luna Foundation lends $1.5 billion to save TerraUSD (UST), which shows that the algorithm that maintains parity with the US dollar is not working very well. UST suffered on Monday a "sell-off attack" that gave Terra action for the use of its giant Bitcoin (BTC) reserves to shore up its parity with the dollar. Initial liquid injection measures for TerraUSD (UST) proved insufficient and fell to lows of USD 0.68, according to data shown on CoinMarketCap.

Read full story

Instagram will test NFT of the Ethereum, Polygon and Solana blockchains.

The Ethereum, Polygon and Solana blockchains are the leaders in NFT trading volume. The leading network in NFT is Ethereum, with projects such as Cyberpunks and Yuga Labs' Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

Read full story

NVIDIA is fined $5.5 Million for hiding crypto mining profits.

The U.S. National Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fined NVIDIA for hiding information about the profits generated by the sale of its products to cryptocurrency miners.

Read full story

USDD, the new stablecoin of the TRON (TRX) blockchain

The TRON (TRX) blockchain has launched its algorithmic stablecoin called USDD, promising it to be the most decentralized stablecoin ever. It is a cryptocurrency created to keep its value stable in the face of market volatility, reducing the financial risk to its holders.

Read full story

Bitcoin (BTC) rejects $40K and falls -10%

Pixabay: WorldSpectrum / Source: CoinMarketCap, TradingView. BTC had an initial rise of 5% after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise the benchmark interest rate in the United States by 1%. But the rise appeared to be short-lived as Bitcoin failed to break above the $40,000 resistance, causing it to drop to as low as $36,000.

Read full story
2 comments

USDT loses growth for major stablecoins.

Flickr: Jernej Furman / Source: theblockcrypto.com / coinmarketcap.com. Tether (USDT) dominated the stablecoin market with more than 80% of the capitalization, but since 2020 it has been reducing its dominance.

Read full story

Elon Musk changes Twitter avatar to Bored Ape Yacht Club's NFT

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and now owner of Twitter, changed his Twitter profile picture on Wednesday to a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT, the most famous collection of NFTs.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy