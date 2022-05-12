BTC reaches $138,000 in UST, with a return of over 300%.

Veny Cespedes West

After the UST "stablecoin" hit new lows reaching $0.22, the BTCUST pair reached $138,000 UST rising +300%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXqIX_0fb2KoTg00
// Veny West for NewsBreak

The Terra (Luna) cryptocurrency has already lost 94% of its value according to CoinMarketCap data, while TerraUSD (UST) struggles to regain its parity with the US dollar.

During the trading of the European market, the stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) fell by 72% causing a strong valuation of Bitcoin (BTC) against TerraUSD (UST).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8hYt_0fb2KoTg00
TradingView // Veny West for NewsBreak

On May 10 at 2h 20m (UTC) Binance suspended the withdrawals of LUNA and UST on the Terra network, informing in its statement that the decision was due to the increase in the volume of pending withdrawal transactions. This caused users to express their dissatisfaction and emphasized the phrase "they are not your keys, they are not your coins".

Do Kwon said for the community,

Dear Terra Community:

I understand the last 72 hours have been extremely tough on all of you - know that I am resolved to work with every one of you to weather this crisis, and we will build our way out of this. Together.

First, if you don't understand how Terra's peg stabilization mechanism works, here is a good overview: TWEET.

A review of the current situation: UST is currently trading at 50 cents, a significant deviation from its intended peg at $1.

The price stabilization mechanism is absorbing UST supply (over 10% of total supply), but the cost of absorbing so much stablecoins at the same time has stretched out the on-chain swap spread to 40%, and Luna price has diminished dramatically absorbing the arbs.

Before anything else, the only path forward will be to absorb the stablecoin supply that wants to exit before $UST can start to repeg. There is no way around it.

We propose several remedial measures to aid the peg mechanism to absorb supply: First, we endorse the community proposal 1164 to Increase base pool from 50M to 100M SDR *) Decrease PoolRecoveryBlock from 36 to 18 This will increase minting capacity from $293M to ~$1200M.

This should allow the system to absorb the UST more quickly.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this section does not represent investment advice. Sources: Binance, Twitter, CoinMarketCap.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# BTCUST# Bitcoin# Crypto# Luna# Do Kwon

Comments / 17

Published by

Hello, I'm Veny West, an international journalist in the crypto world. I deliver unbiased news with valuable information about the world of web3. ¡Pura Vida!

N/A
187 followers

More from Veny Cespedes West

Nubank partners with PAXOS. Your clients will be able to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The Brazilian digital bank reported that it will be possible to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, specifically Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) from its application. Nu Holdings Inc., Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.-backed digital bank, partnered with PAXOS TRUST Co. to enable its 53 million customers to store, buy and sell crypto assets.

Read full story

TerraUSD (UST) lost parity with the dollar and fell 30% last Monday.

Luna Foundation lends $1.5 billion to save TerraUSD (UST), which shows that the algorithm that maintains parity with the US dollar is not working very well. UST suffered on Monday a "sell-off attack" that gave Terra action for the use of its giant Bitcoin (BTC) reserves to shore up its parity with the dollar. Initial liquid injection measures for TerraUSD (UST) proved insufficient and fell to lows of USD 0.68, according to data shown on CoinMarketCap.

Read full story

Instagram will test NFT of the Ethereum, Polygon and Solana blockchains.

The Ethereum, Polygon and Solana blockchains are the leaders in NFT trading volume. The leading network in NFT is Ethereum, with projects such as Cyberpunks and Yuga Labs' Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

Read full story

NVIDIA is fined $5.5 Million for hiding crypto mining profits.

The U.S. National Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fined NVIDIA for hiding information about the profits generated by the sale of its products to cryptocurrency miners.

Read full story

USDD, the new stablecoin of the TRON (TRX) blockchain

The TRON (TRX) blockchain has launched its algorithmic stablecoin called USDD, promising it to be the most decentralized stablecoin ever. It is a cryptocurrency created to keep its value stable in the face of market volatility, reducing the financial risk to its holders.

Read full story

Bitcoin (BTC) rejects $40K and falls -10%

Pixabay: WorldSpectrum / Source: CoinMarketCap, TradingView. BTC had an initial rise of 5% after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise the benchmark interest rate in the United States by 1%. But the rise appeared to be short-lived as Bitcoin failed to break above the $40,000 resistance, causing it to drop to as low as $36,000.

Read full story
2 comments

USDT loses growth for major stablecoins.

Flickr: Jernej Furman / Source: theblockcrypto.com / coinmarketcap.com. Tether (USDT) dominated the stablecoin market with more than 80% of the capitalization, but since 2020 it has been reducing its dominance.

Read full story

Elon Musk changes Twitter avatar to Bored Ape Yacht Club's NFT

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and now owner of Twitter, changed his Twitter profile picture on Wednesday to a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT, the most famous collection of NFTs.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy