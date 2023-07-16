Grammy-Nominated R&B Singer Keyshia Cole Makes Rochester Stop Labor Day Weekend

Photo by Debby Ledet on Unsplash

Great news for R&B fans: singer, songwriter, and TV personality Keyshia Cole will be making a stop in Rochester this coming Labor Day weekend. Although it's been a while since the starlet has gone on tour, she is now making her way back onto stages across the country.

Show Details

Keyshia Cole will be doing a show at the RBTL's Auditorium Theatre on September 1, 2023. Showtime is at approximately 8:00 pm, and the doors open one hour earlier. Ticket prices start at around $75, and pre-purchased parking tickets are also available, starting at $10 plus fees. Those interested are encouraged to get their tickets and arrive at the venue early to avoid crowds and excessive traffic.

More about Keyshia Cole

For those who are yet unfamiliar, Keyshia Cole has been around for quite a while. She began her career as a backup singer for 90s rapper MC Hammer. However, she went on to become a solo artist, and her debut album, The Way It Is, came out in 2005.

Since then, she has worked with the likes of P Diddy, Missy Elliot, Kanye West, Jada Kiss, Rick Ross, Sean Garrett, Lil' Kim, and countless others. She also achieved reality TV fame with her shows Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, Keyshia & Daniel: Family First, and she also appeared on a season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.

According to the artist, her latest album, 11:11 Reset, is a representation of her reintroduction into the music industry. The singer has been absent from the industry for years and is essentially starting all over after dealing with the death of her mother, Frankie Lons, a divorce from her husband/child's father, former NBA player Daniel Gibson, and countless other personal issues. Cole also asserts that 11:11 is an angel number that symbolizes spiritual alignment, which the singer believes applies to her life after surviving her recent turmoil.

Almost a Decade Later

Overall, local fans of the singer are excited. She hasn't done a show in Rochester since 2014 when she performed alongside Yo Gotti and Rick Ross. Either way, this is a great opportunity for R&B fans to hear her live, reconnect with her and show support for her return to music.