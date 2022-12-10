Ledger announces a new cold wallet: Ledger Stax

Venancio Cespedes West

Ledger, the maker of cold cryptocurrency wallets, has launched a new wallet hand in hand with former Apple designer Tony Fadell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02NChu_0jdVewDU00
The new Ledger StaxPhoto byLedger

The new wallet works with eLink technology with a small rectangular screen, which gives it an air of a high-end smartphone.

We want to enable people to keep track of which Ledger is for which use, in a fast and simple way. First, when you onboard the device, you will be able to name it. “My crypto”, “My NFTs”, “My portfolio”, whatever suits you best. Save your partner from mistakenly factory resetting the wrong device by entering the incorrect pin code three times in a row. If you have multiple Ledger Stax, you’ll be able to differentiate them over time based on the content inside.  - Ledger at product launch

This new Ledger works the same as the previous versions of the brand and is for the main purpose of storing and protecting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The design is completely innovative in this market category, as it offers a screen on the front that is customizable and will be able to display photos or NFT, as shown on the Ledger's official website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3mIb_0jdVewDU00
Custom Stax Ledger BackgroundPhoto byLedger

Users can now pre-order the new cold wallet which is priced at $279 and is scheduled to be delivered in March 2023.

Stax's approach is to offer a design with a premium character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txuhK_0jdVewDU00
Photo byLedger

Cold wallets allow users to store their crypto-assets safely and securely outside the custody of large exchange platforms, which have suffered bankruptcies or hacks in recent years, the most recent case being FTX.

Ledger Stax has Bluetooth 5.2 and USB-C connection to be compatible with mobile devices and supports more than 5000 types of crypto-assets.

Source: Ledger

# Ledger# Ledger Stax# Bitcoin# Crypto# Blockchain

