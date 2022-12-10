Twitter could have access to your private messages. According to published images.

Among all the publications made in recent days about how Twitter has hidden information, blocked the dissemination of content and silenced notorious accounts, some screenshots were discovered showing the platform's administrators panel.

During the process of relieving Twitter files, all accesses that Twitter employees have to moderate the platform have been shown. Which showed that Twitter has a list of access and apparently direct messages is one of those, which has created great concern among users.

This aroused the curiosity of users who were quick to ask Musk directly about their privacy situation on the platform.

DMs should be encrypted, so that it is impossible for anyone at Twitter to see the public’s DMs, just as is the case with Signal or iMessage - Elon Musk on Twitter

According to Twitter's policies, messages are encrypted, but not point-to-point, a scenario that is clearly intended to prevent outsiders from gaining access to users' privacy, but this does not limit a Twitter administrator with appropriate privileges from viewing the content of direct messages.

Twitter will adopt the Signal Protocol for Encrypted DMs. Seeing code references of the Signal Protocol inside Twitter’s iOS app - @wongmjane on Twitter

This situation has made the Mastodon social network take relevance in recent weeks since changes have occurred very quickly on Twitter.

So far, a change or implementation of end-to-end encryption of Twitter direct messages has not been confirmed, but it is expected to be implemented very soon in this new administration under Elon Musk's leadership.

