FTX was hacked for over $600 million stolen from the crypto exchange.

Venancio Cespedes West

As reported in the Telegram group by the administrators of the cryptocurrency platform, the website and app have malware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35heLx_0j8DfoJT00
@venywest for NewsBreak

One of the largest and most recognized cryptocurrency exchanges in the world went bankrupt after its insolvency was announced with a series of statements and publications on social networks.

During this process, they urged their users not to enter their official website because of the risk of Trojan viruses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYMUY_0j8DfoJT00
Telegram screenshot

According to information that can be seen on the Blockchain, several Ethereum tokens and other cryptocurrencies have left FTX wallets, moving to other unrecognized wallets very quickly.

Then the FTX communicator made a publication stating:

Investigating abnormalities with wallet movements related to consolidation of ftx balances across exchanges - unclear facts as other movements not clear. Will share more info as soon as we have it. @FTX_Official – Ryne Miller.

On the other hand, the Tether company is making every effort at its disposal to block any sale of USDT of these wallets, to which a block of + $ 40 million dollars is already confirmed, the one or those in charge of the hack are selling all cryptocurrencies by DAI, a decentralized stable currency.

So far the CEO and founder of FTX, Sam Bankman, has not spoken about it, while uncertainty remains whether it is really a hack or an internal looting that occurred.

As the news unfolded, Ryne again made another statement on Twitter saying:

Following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings - FTX US and FTX [dot] com initiated precautionary steps to move all digital assets to cold storage. Process was expedited this evening - to mitigate damage upon observing unauthorized transactions. - Ryne Miller.

For more information on the development of the news, @venywest on Twitter.

Source: Twitter, Coindesk.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# FTX# BTC# FTT# CRYPTO# HACK

Comments / 3

Published by

Hi, I'm Venancio. International writer of technology and the web3 world. ¡Pura Vida! **No financial advisor**

N/A
252 followers

More from Venancio Cespedes West

YouTube: Creators will be able to monetize videos with licensed music.

This was announced by the Google-owned company in a statement released today at the Made by YouTube event. Christian Wiediger/Unsplash |@VenyWest for NewsBreak. One of the main problems that content creators face today when publishing content on the platform, is that there can not be a single fragment of licensed music in their videos, since the platform removes the option to monetize, and therefore, the work of these creators could be ruined.

Read full story

Uber suffered a cyberattack and user data could be compromised.

On September 15, 2022, Uber's on-demand transport company alerted the authorities that its computer systems were compromised. Img: Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash@VenyWest for NewsBreak.

Read full story

The Ethereum Merger: Historical change in the crypto world.

The second most relevant protocol works with a new logic, with a focus on reducing energy consumption by 99%. Img: Zoltan Tasi/Unsplash |@VenyWest For NewsBreak. Ethereum is a Blockchain protocol that holds the title of the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, with Bitcoin being #1.

Read full story

Line2coin.com, the new crypto exchange +crosschain app that does not require KYC

Line2coin.com is the new crypto exchange created by Latin Americans that does not require KYC or registration process to make exchanges between cryptocurrencies. Affiliate Content - There is no remuneration for this article //

Read full story

Gucci now accepts payments on APECoin from BAYC in the United States

The Italian high fashion brand 'Gucci', announced on Tuesday, August 2, that it will accept APECoin from BAYC in several stores located in the United States. Customers of the brand will be able to pay with ApeCoin for clothes and other merchandise using the cryptocurrency in selected stores.

Read full story

Google cannot provide services in Denmark at the public level

Denmark decided to block the use of Google services for the public sector, such as schools or government administrative departments. The Danish Data Protection Agency analyzing the behavior of Google Workspace and Chromebooks and found that it does not have the necessary security levels to transfer data and these could be sent to the United States. After the detection made by the municipality of Helsingør decided to block the use of Google Workspace services throughout the country.

Read full story

Prada x Cassius Hirst launches NFT collection on Ethereum, Timecapsule

Prada will launch 100 NFT on the Ethereum network this Thursday to accompany the launch of the Timecapsule collection. NFTs are encrypted digital tokens that signal the unique ownership of an asset on the Blockchain. One of the main features of NFTs is to show the originality of a digital asset.

Read full story

Panama's Towerbank Declares Itself Crypto Friendly

Panamanian bank Towerbank declared itself friendly to Bitcoin (BTC) and invites users of crypto assets to create accounts. In April, the Legislative Assembly of Panama unanimously approved a bill that regulates the use of cryptocurrencies in the country and applies a 0% tax for capital gains.

Read full story

MoneyGram joins cryptocurrencies for P2P transfers

USD Coin (USDC) from Cricle/Coinbase is the stablecoin chosen by MoneyGram so that Stellar users can make transfers between them and withdraw FIAT money with the MoneyGram network.

Read full story

The unknown creator of Shiba Inu eliminates his presence on social networks

On May 30, Ryoshi, the creator and founder of Shiba Inu (SHIB) removed all of his social media posts and blog content, creating uncertainty in the community about the future of the cryptocurrency meme.

Read full story
3 comments

Blockchain TERRA 2.0 is approved and will be launched tomorrow, what should you know?

Disclaimer: The information provided in this section does not represent investment advice. The Terra ecosystem has been trending on social networks for the last month, after its crash in the crypto market, going from +100 USD/LUNA to being worth only a thousandth of a dollar.

Read full story

An exchange refunds losses to holders of TerraUSD UST 1:1 USD

A Brazilian exchange called Nox Bitcoin refunds $1 for each TerraUSD UST its users owned, in order to maintain its credibility. After weeks of bad news and speculation about the Terra ecosystem, several users had good news when it was confirmed that Nox Bitcoin, a Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange, decided to reimburse all its clients for the losses caused by the TerraUSD UST stablecoin.

Read full story
2 comments

Do Kwon of Terraform Labs proposes to create Terra 2.0 leaving out UST

The future of the Terra blockchain is currently up for a vote, as proposed by Do Kwon, founder of Terraform Labs. According to the summary presented in Agora on the Terra forum, Do Kwon intends a name change to Luna Classic (LUNC) and Terra Classic and to create a new blockchain excluding TerraUSD (UST).

Read full story

Luna Foundation Guard promises to compensate investors of TerraUSD (UST)

Luna Foundation Guard announced on Monday its reserves in cryptocurrencies, including a promise of compensation for users who lost money in its UST stablecoin. Last week Terraform Labs and Luna Foundation Guard were in liquidity problems after TerraUSD (UST) lost its US dollar parity.

Read full story
1 comments

Nubank partners with PAXOS. Your clients will be able to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The Brazilian digital bank reported that it will be possible to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, specifically Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) from its application. Nu Holdings Inc., Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.-backed digital bank, partnered with PAXOS TRUST Co. to enable its 53 million customers to store, buy and sell crypto assets.

Read full story

BTC reaches $138,000 in UST, with a return of over 300%.

After the UST "stablecoin" hit new lows reaching $0.22, the BTCUST pair reached $138,000 UST rising +300%. The Terra (Luna) cryptocurrency has already lost 94% of its value according to CoinMarketCap data, while TerraUSD (UST) struggles to regain its parity with the US dollar.

Read full story
17 comments

TerraUSD (UST) lost parity with the dollar and fell 30% last Monday.

Luna Foundation lends $1.5 billion to save TerraUSD (UST), which shows that the algorithm that maintains parity with the US dollar is not working very well. UST suffered on Monday a "sell-off attack" that gave Terra action for the use of its giant Bitcoin (BTC) reserves to shore up its parity with the dollar. Initial liquid injection measures for TerraUSD (UST) proved insufficient and fell to lows of USD 0.68, according to data shown on CoinMarketCap.

Read full story

Instagram will test NFT of the Ethereum, Polygon and Solana blockchains.

The Ethereum, Polygon and Solana blockchains are the leaders in NFT trading volume. The leading network in NFT is Ethereum, with projects such as Cyberpunks and Yuga Labs' Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

Read full story

NVIDIA is fined $5.5 Million for hiding crypto mining profits.

The U.S. National Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fined NVIDIA for hiding information about the profits generated by the sale of its products to cryptocurrency miners.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy