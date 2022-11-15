FTX was hacked for over $600 million stolen from the crypto exchange.

As reported in the Telegram group by the administrators of the cryptocurrency platform, the website and app have malware.

One of the largest and most recognized cryptocurrency exchanges in the world went bankrupt after its insolvency was announced with a series of statements and publications on social networks.

During this process, they urged their users not to enter their official website because of the risk of Trojan viruses.

Telegram screenshot

According to information that can be seen on the Blockchain, several Ethereum tokens and other cryptocurrencies have left FTX wallets, moving to other unrecognized wallets very quickly.

Then the FTX communicator made a publication stating:

Investigating abnormalities with wallet movements related to consolidation of ftx balances across exchanges - unclear facts as other movements not clear. Will share more info as soon as we have it. @FTX_Official – Ryne Miller.

On the other hand, the Tether company is making every effort at its disposal to block any sale of USDT of these wallets, to which a block of + $ 40 million dollars is already confirmed, the one or those in charge of the hack are selling all cryptocurrencies by DAI, a decentralized stable currency.

So far the CEO and founder of FTX, Sam Bankman, has not spoken about it, while uncertainty remains whether it is really a hack or an internal looting that occurred.

As the news unfolded, Ryne again made another statement on Twitter saying:

Following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings - FTX US and FTX [dot] com initiated precautionary steps to move all digital assets to cold storage. Process was expedited this evening - to mitigate damage upon observing unauthorized transactions. - Ryne Miller.

For more information on the development of the news, @venywest on Twitter.

Source: Twitter, Coindesk.