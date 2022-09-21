YouTube: Creators will be able to monetize videos with licensed music.

This was announced by the Google-owned company in a statement released today at the Made by YouTube event.

One of the main problems that content creators face today when publishing content on the platform, is that there can not be a single fragment of licensed music in their videos, since the platform removes the option to monetize, and therefore, the work of these creators could be ruined.

In their event "Made on YouTube", they announced that they will launch a new product called Creator Music, which opens the possibility for creators to use a wide musical catalog so that they can use it in their content without losing monetization.

This advance will allow to use of the music of recognized artists and share the income of the content with the holders of the licenses, estimating that the profit will be 45% for the creator distributed based on their participation regardless of whether they use music or not.

As reported by the specialized magazine, Billboard, YouTube has reached an agreement with more than 50 record labels, publishers, and distributors to include its music catalog in the new Creator Music program.

New ways to monetize were also mentioned at the Made on YouTube event, including now shorts, which are a fundamental part of content creation on YouTube and which are attracting more and more users to the platform.

Starting in early 2023, Shorts-focused creators can apply to YPP by meeting a threshold of 1,000 subscribers and 10M Shorts views over 90 days. These new partners will enjoy all the benefits our program offers, including the various ways to make money like ads on long-form and Fan Funding. -Amjad Hanif, Vice President of Creator Products, YouTube.

YouTube believes that Creator Music will significantly help collaborations between content creators and music artists, allowing for greater creativity and a new way for artists to make their way into exposing their music.

