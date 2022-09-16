The Ethereum Merger: Historical change in the crypto world.

The second most relevant protocol works with a new logic, with a focus on reducing energy consumption by 99%.

Ethereum is a Blockchain protocol that holds the title of the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, with Bitcoin being #1.

"The Merge" is an event in which Ethereum makes a definitive leap from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake(PoS), which implies a major evolution to upgrade its Blockchain from 2.0 to 3.0.

This change occurred this Thursday, September 15 in the early morning exactly in block 15537393. The long-awaited event kept crypto enthusiasts around the world are abreast.

Ethereum 3.0 (PoS) completely transforms the way transactions are processed and how new tokens are created on the network. In addition, the new system reduces the power consumption of the blockchain by 99.95% according to the developers.

About PoW Proof-of-Work Mining

Previously, a user required several computing devices to process mathematical operations and validate each transaction on the network securely. This included a large investment in equipment such as graphics cards, processors, and other components, plus excessively high electricity consumption.

This change discourages these users called "Miners", who are an important portion of the cryptocurrency industry.

Ethereum developers speculate that some of the top miners and new users will use their funds in ETH 3.0 to stake and continue mining in Proof-of-Stake (PoS).

These users require a minimum of 32 ETH to create a node or agree among several users to share their funds and create a node together. This last option will cause the benefits of the node to be distributed equally.

Improvement or not?

According to Ethereum developers, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) has safeguards to protect itself from hackers. Other developers say criminals could attack the network with a new system or seek to have the majority of eth in the network validating new transactions and thus alter the blockchain to steal tokens.

Proponents on social media believe that "The Merge" will make Ethereum the best network even over Bitcoin, the pioneer in Crypto assets.

This change will be able to reduce the cost per transaction and make applications within Ethereum even more widely used.

Source: Ethereum.org