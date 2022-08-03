Gucci now accepts payments on APECoin from BAYC in the United States

The Italian high fashion brand 'Gucci', announced on Tuesday, August 2, that it will accept APECoin from BAYC in several stores located in the United States.

Customers of the brand will be able to pay with ApeCoin for clothes and other merchandise using the cryptocurrency in selected stores.

Now accepting @ApeCoin payments via @BitPay, select Gucci boutiques in the USA expand the range of cryptocurrencies available for in-store purchases, yet another step in the House's exploration of Web3. - Gucci on Twitter

The payment process begins by sending a QR Code that arrives at the customer's email so that you can successfully finalize your purchase with the ApeCoin token.

BitPay is in charge of processing the payments in cryptocurrencies that Gucci accepts and then converting them into fiat currencies when the company needs them.

This move is part of the expansion that Gucci plans in its foray into web3 after last May it announced the acceptance of cryptocurrencies that include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin in stores in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, and Las Vegas.

ApeCoin is the governance token of the famous NFT Boring Apes (BAYC) created by the company Yuga Labs and has a value that can reach from $ 130,000 to several million dollars.

We must remember that Gucci plans even more with the Web3 environment, as it has also launched several collections of NFT and virtual lands.

Gucci has created a dedicated Web3 team to push the company in this direction.

Source: Twitter, Gucci, ApeCoin, BAYC