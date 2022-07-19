Google cannot provide services in Denmark at the public level

Denmark decided to block the use of Google services for the public sector, such as schools or government administrative departments.

The Danish Data Protection Agency analyzing the behavior of Google Workspace and Chromebooks and found that it does not have the necessary security levels to transfer data and these could be sent to the United States. After the detection made by the municipality of Helsingør decided to block the use of Google Workspace services throughout the country.

"The municipality of Helsingør has done an excellent and qualified job of mapping how personal data is used in primary school, but it also sheds light on the data protection law issues that can arise with the ways big tech companies solve the task," says Allan Frank, a computer security specialist and lawyer at the Danish Data Protection Agency.

As the Data Protection Authority continues to report, Google would be making an intentional transfer of personal data to the United States in breach of the conditions of Chapter V of the Regulation.

Other European countries questions have been made towards Google Analytics, a tool used by practically all web pages to monitor their visits. The fact that all this information "captured" in Europe is being sent to the United States means that in the not too distant future it can be outlawed.

The municipality of Elsinor (Helsingør) has until August 3, 2022 to stop using Google. In addition, all previously transferred data must be deleted, under penalties of up to six months in prison if you do not do so.

Source: https://www.datatilsynet.dk/afgoerelser/afgoerelser/2022/jul/datatilsynet-nedlaegger-behandlingsforbud-i-chromebook-sag-