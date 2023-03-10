Santa Monica, CA

Chaumont Vegan Opens Second Location in Santa Monica

VegOut Magazine

The woman-owned vegan French bakery is in its soft opening phase in Santa Monica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGlM7_0lEeMzV900
Chaumont VeganPhoto byAllie Mitchell

Vegan croissants, pain suisse, and eclairs are just a few of the mindblowing vegan French pastries you can find at Chaumont Vegan. Since its inception in Beverly Hills, the plant-based Parisian bakery has become a hot spot for vegan and non-vegan Angelenos alike. So it’s only natural that Chaumont Vegan opens a second location in Santa Monica!

Chaumont in Beverly Hills

Chaumont Vegan is a spinoff of the original Chaumont Bakery & Café in Beverly Hills. It all began by introducing a few vegan pastries at the regular bakery. Customers couldn’t get enough of these plant-based bites and began requesting more.

Chaumont co-owner Laila Abddaim told VegOut, “A non-vegan customer came in and requested the turkey and cheese croissant. However, when I suggested he try the vegan ham and cheese, he was initially hesitant. When asked if the vegan option was better, I honestly replied, ‘I love it.’ The customer decided to try both a vegan and non-vegan option and came back after finishing his meal to purchase all the remaining vegan ham and cheese to take home. Witnessing a non-vegan customer embrace plant-based cuisine was truly heartwarming.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1yaY_0lEeMzV900
Chaumont VeganPhoto byAllie Mitchell

First Vegan French Bakery in Los Angeles

As the vegan pastries continued flying off the shelves at Chaumont Bakery & Café, Abddaim decided to open Chaumont Vegan next door. This marked the first vegan French bakery in Los Angeles. Abddaim took great precaution to prepare Chaumont Vegan’s baked goods separately from Chaumont Bakery & Café’s non-vegan pastries. From utensils and plates to pastry bags, pans, and ovens, the staff prepares everything separately for each location—even though they’re next door to each other.

The menu at Chaumont Vegan features sweet and savory French vegan pastries and breakfast items like avocado toast and coconut yogurt parfaits. To drink, find a variety of coffee and tea beverages along the lines of lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos.

Chaumont Vegan’s fanbase has grown exponentially since its opening in the spring of 2021. The demand grew so much, Abddaim created her own line of European style vegan butter, called Proud Vegan, to keep up. “Every day we open our doors, we witness a growing number of people who were once opposed to veganism try our plant-based options and love them,” Abddaim shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsnCn_0lEeMzV900
Chaumont VeganPhoto byAllie Mitchell

Chaumont Santa Monica Soft Opening

Co-owners Laila Abddaim and Frederic Laski set their sights on opening a bakery in Santa Monica before the establishment of Chaumont Vegan. In fact, when they found the new location, the duo planned to model it after Chaumont Bakery & Café. But due to the immense success of Chaumont Vegan, the Santa Monica bakery is a hybrid of the two. Like their bakeries in Beverly Hills, Chaumont Santa Monica prepares its vegan and non-vegan items separately. Everything is clearly labeled for both customers and staff members, down to a separate milk steamer for vegan beverages.

“By offering Chaumont Vegan alongside Chaumont’s non-vegan menu, we aimed to introduce non-vegan diners to plant-based cuisine. My mission is to encourage people to incorporate more plant-based food into their diet without compromising on taste and quality,” said Abddaim.

Chaumont Santa Monica is in its soft opening phase, with the current operating hours of Monday through Sunday from 7:30am to 3pm. Abddaim expressed plans to officially open in early April.

Chaumont Santa Monica is located at 2930 Colorado Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404. For more information, visit ChaumontVegan.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

VegOut is the premier plant-based food and culture magazine. From dining out to cooking at home, from ethical fashion to celeb interviews, VegOut is your source for all things vegan.

Los Angeles, CA
153 followers

More from VegOut Magazine

Vegan Comedy Feature Film, Coffee Wars, Releases This Month

Although we love a good vegan documentary, sometimes it’s nice to sit back and watch a narrative film or TV show. If you agree, check out the new vegan comedy feature film, Coffee Wars, that releases later this month!

Read full story

Hershey’s Debuts Plant-Based Chocolate Almond Bars and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Get your taste buds ready; these new vegan sweets are hitting shelves!. It’s finally official! The Hershey Company just announced Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt, which will hit shelves in March and April 2023, respectively.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn’s Little Choc Apothecary Finds Buyer, Remains Open

The popular vegan restaurant secured a new owner this week. Brooklyn-based Little Choc Apothecary, which announced its closure in January of this year, has found a buyer and will be remaining open! Little Choc Apothecary is a vegan and gluten-free cafe famous for their crepes, baked goods, tea, and coffee bar.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

You Can Now Drink Vegan Butterbeer at Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter

This whimsical drink comes in cold and frozen options. Wizards and witches, rejoice! The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood has added a vegan version of the famous Butterbeer to their menus! Enjoy vegan Butterbeer cold and frozen alongside your favorite vegan menu items in Hogsmeade.

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Katjes Launches Vegan Gummies Shaped Like Female Firefighters, Scientists, and Astronauts

The plant-based candy brand introduces new fruity flavors celebrating women in traditionally male-dominated fields. It’s Women’s History Month, and Katjes USA is joining in the celebration by launching a new plant-based gummy candy called Sheroes. The product, which will debut at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West March 8-10 in Anaheim, California, is inspired by women who dream big and pave their own way!

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Oatly Tests Plant-Based Cream Cheese in Philadelphia

Find this new favorite available now through March 31 at select Philly bagel shops. Run, don’t walk! Oatly announced the pre-launch of their new plant-based cream cheese in partnership with Philly-based food scientists at the company's Philadelphia R&D lab. Oatly has partnered with local Philadelphia bagel chains Spread Bagelry and Philly Bagels. Both spots will be serving the cream cheese now through March 31.

Read full story

Korean Air Debuts New In-Flight Vegan Meal Option

This eco-friendly meal is inspired by traditional temple cuisine and features fresh, seasonal ingredients. Calling all world travelers! Starting March 1, Korean Air is debuting a new in-flight vegan meal option. You won’t want to miss this temple-inspired fare.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The First Black-Owned Business in Brooklyn Heights, NYC Is a Vegan Donut Shop

Cloudy Donut Co features 44 delectable vegan flavors for humans and pups!. Cloudy Donut Co—a 100% vegan, small-batch, gourmet donut shop—now has a location in Brooklyn Heights, NYC after a longtime history in Baltimore. Cloudy Donut Co features 44 delectable flavors for humans and pups! Founder Derrick Faulcon, a formerly incarcerated individual of 11 years, opened Cloudy Donut Co with the mission of promoting community and inclusivity.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Orlando Welcomes Latina-Owned Vegan Restaurant Earthy Picks

Earthy Picks will open just steps from Lake Eola. Orlando vegans—this one’s for you! Longtime Central Florida vegan pop-up favorite, Earthy Picks, is opening a brick-and-mortar location just two blocks from Lake Eola in Downtown Orlando! Earthy Picks will serve a delicious range of “Latin cuisine with a twist” including burritos, tacos, and bowls!

Read full story
Columbus, OH

New Vegan Cooking Competition Show, Top Vegan, to Premiere This Spring

Watch as competitors battle for the title of "Top Vegan!" Columbus, Ohio Restaurant Owner Chad Goodwin Hosts Top Vegan. You may recognize Top Vegan creator and host Chad Goodwin from his vegan ventures in the Midwest. Goodwin is the owner of Columbus vegan diner 4th & State, which features classic breakfast fare and plant-based comfort food options, and Eden Burger, a fast-casual vegan burger joint. During each episode, the vegan restaurateur is joined by renowned judges including Catie Randazzo, Aaron Clouse, and Stephanie Gussler. The competition was directed by Logan Solana and filmed by Columbus Production Company Clubhouse Films in the Columbus State Community College Culinary Facility, Mitchell Hall.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia Tech

The vegan burger joint is set to open its first college campus location in their home city next month!. Founder and CEO behind the beloved burger joint Slutty Vegan, Pinky Cole, announces a third metro Atlanta location on Georgia Tech’s campus, set to open next month. Located in the John Lewis Student Center, the restaurant will serve its flavor-packed menu items, which include loaded burgers, sandwiches, and more.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Vegan McDonald’s Dupe Now Open in San Francisco

Mr. Charlie’s is bringing the nostalgic fast-food vibes to the Bay Area!. Among the fast-food giants, McDonald’s is probably the least vegan-friendly. The fries are cooked in beef fat, none of the burgers are veganizable, and even the fruit smoothies contain yogurt. But thanks to Mr. Charlie’s, Los Angeles vegans get to reminisce on the iconic burgers, nuggets, and fries. And now, Bay Area vegans can too! Because the vegan McDonald’s dupe is now open in San Francisco.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in Atlanta

This Latin kitchen is full of color, light, and delicious scratch-made dishes. Highly anticipated restaurant La Semilla, the flagship concept of Happy Seed, a popular Atlanta vegan pop-up, is now open in Atlanta’s eastside Reynoldstown neighborhood! Enjoy classic Latin fare within a bright and tropical space packed with pops of color, homages to family, and an abundance of plants.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend

The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

New Black-Owned Vegan Test Kitchen Opens in San Antonio, Texas

The plant-based test kitchen features restaurant-quality Italian cuisine through takeout, delivery, and nationwide shipping. Black-Owned vegan brand Rooted Vegan Cuisine recently opened a test kitchen in San Antonio, and you’ve got to check it out! The RVC test kitchen is the first vegan Italian cuisine concept to debut in the area. The kitchen features delicious Italian cuisine for takeout, delivery, and nationwide shipping. No matter where you live, here’s your sign to treat yourself to a vegan Italian meal.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Protein Bar & Kitchen Launches Vegan Menu Featuring Abbot’s Butcher Chicken

Seven plant-based Chopped Chick’n menu items were just added to all Chicago locations. Chicago foodies–this one’s for you! Are you on the lookout for some delicious plant-based options? Well, you’re in luck because Protein Bar & Kitchen has just launched a new dedicated vegan menu featuring Abbot’s Butcher‘s plant-based Chopped Chick’n.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Maya’s Cookies Launches 2023 Black History Month Collection

Enjoy this tasty tribute to Black and female excellence. This Black History Month, Maya’s Cookies is unveiling a special collection of three cookies inspired by the legacy of Black women in the arts. From champagne to smoked peach jam to red velvet marbled cookies, this range includes a variety of flavors and will be sold both online (beginning today, January 24) and in-store (beginning February 1).

Read full story

Hard-Boiled Vegan Eggs Launch at Whole Foods Nationwide

This female-founded, BIPOC-owned start-up is everything it’s cracked up to be. Hard-boiled vegan eggs are now official, further bridging the gap of foods yet to be veganized with national distribution. Pick up WunderEggs at Whole Foods Markets across the US today!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Vegan Omakase Bar and Sushi Restaurant Now Open in West LA

When ordering food in Japanese culture, many patrons request the “omakase.” The term translates directly to “I’ll leave it to you.” It gives the chef freedom to curate a multi-course meal featuring seasonal produce, elegant plating, and a flavorful journey. And if you’re looking for a multi-course plant-based Japanese dining experience like this in Los Angeles, we have the perfect restaurant recommendation! Kusaki, a vegan omakase bar and sushi restaurant, is now open in West LA.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy