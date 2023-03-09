Brooklyn’s Little Choc Apothecary Finds Buyer, Remains Open

The popular vegan restaurant secured a new owner this week.

Brooklyn-based Little Choc Apothecary, which announced its closure in January of this year, has found a buyer and will be remaining open! Little Choc Apothecary is a vegan and gluten-free cafe famous for their crepes, baked goods, tea, and coffee bar.

Little Choc Apothecary’s Closure Announcement

Earlier this year, Little Choc announced their storefront would close on January 22. Founder Julia Kravets stated the permanent closure was due to personal reasons and a desire to pursue other opportunities. At the same time, Kravets sought interested buyers for the business.

Photo by Little Choc Apothecary

Little Choc Apothecary’s New Owner, Adam Fine

Adam Fine will be the new owner and operator of Little Choc Apothecary in Brooklyn. As the owner of an already popular Washington, D.C. vegan restaurant, Fancy Radish, Fine is a passionate advocate for animal welfare, health, and the environment. With over six years of experience in vegan dining, Fine is excited to offer delicious vegan and gluten-free crepes, baked goods, and warm drinks in this new business venture!

Photo by Little Choc Apothecary

Little Choc Apothecary’s Inviting Atmosphere

Its cozy interior and welcoming atmosphere have made Little Choc a welcome respite from NYC’s busy city life. Fine believes that providing delicious food in an environment that enhances the meal is essential and plans to continue Little Choc’s legacy. The shop’s commitment to healthy, small-batch food using local and organic ingredients has earned it a reputation as one of the best restaurants in Brooklyn. Enjoy its extensive menu, which includes warm grain bowls, acai bowls, low-ABV cocktails, smoothies, and juices, as well as its famous crepes and baked goods.

Small vegan businesses like Little Choc Apothecary need your support more than ever, so if you’re in the mood for some crepes or a glass of natural wine, visit Little Choc Apothecary at 141 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn, NY 11211! And, for more information, visit LittleChoc.NYC and stay updated on Instagram.