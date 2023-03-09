You Can Now Drink Vegan Butterbeer at Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter

This whimsical drink comes in cold and frozen options.

Wizards and witches, rejoice! The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood has added a vegan version of the famous Butterbeer to their menus! Enjoy vegan Butterbeer cold and frozen alongside your favorite vegan menu items in Hogsmeade.

What is Butterbeer?

As a fictional beverage in one of the world’s largest fantasy franchises, Butterbeer was a sure hit when The Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened in 2010 in Orlando, Florida. As a fictional drink brought to life, the flavors were created from scratch, eventually resulting in a sort of whimsical vanilla cream soda topped with a creamy spiced butterscotch foam. The drink was wildly successful. But up until now, Butterbeer had no vegan equivalent.

Vegan Butterbeer Photo by Universal Studios

Vegan Butterbeer at Universal Studios

Vegans, realize your wizarding fantasies at long last; vegan Butterbeer is finally available in both cold and frozen options! The non-dairy beverage, which was just announced, is as delicious as the original, with flavors reminiscent of butterscotch and shortbread topped with a special vegan-friendly froth. Guests can find the vegan Butterbeer at various locations throughout the parks, including the Three Broomsticks and Leaky Cauldron restaurants in Orlando, as well as the Hog’s Head Pub and Three Broomsticks in Hollywood. When ordering your vegan Butterbeer, you must specify the non-dairyoption (non-vegan Butterbeer is still being served, and Hot Butterbeer will remain non-vegan for the time being).

Other Vegan Offerings at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Universal Studios also offers other vegan menu items to enjoy alongside your vegan Butterbeer. Fill up on Irish Stew (plant-based beef tips and potato stew) and Shepherd’s Pasty Pie (an on-the-go hand pie with meatless beef crumbles and vegetable stew) at both park locations. Or enjoy a Mushroom Pie Platter (stewed jackfruit and mushroom pie) at Universal Orlando. Whatever you choose, you’re sure to be transported to a land full of wonder—now vegan-friendly!

For more information about The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, visit UniversalOrlando.com and UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.