Katjes Launches Vegan Gummies Shaped Like Female Firefighters, Scientists, and Astronauts

The plant-based candy brand introduces new fruity flavors celebrating women in traditionally male-dominated fields.

It’s Women’s History Month, and Katjes USA is joining in the celebration by launching a new plant-based gummy candy called Sheroes. The product, which will debut at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West March 8-10 in Anaheim, California, is inspired by women who dream big and pave their own way!

Photo by Kajes

Katjes’ Sheroes Vegan Gummies Launch for Women’s History Month

Each fruity Sheroes package will contain gelatin-free gummies in a variety of bright colors (purple, pink, orange, yellow, green) and fun shapes. Professions depicted include firefighters, scientists, astronauts, and more! Also enjoy statements of encouragement, like GRL PWR, with the gummies. Celebrate trailblazing women everywhere, from family and colleagues to women in the public eye. You may even find yourself represented in these adorable sweets.

The vibrant pink and purple colors of the bag symbolize International Women’s Day, which celebrates the future of gender equality every year on March 8.

Katjes’ New Vegan Gummy Flavors

Enjoy Sheroes gummies’ brand new flavor profile: peach, lemon, orange, strawberry, and raspberry layered with spongy white and pink cherry foam! These will be the first Katjes gummies with layered foam in the US market—a popular combination abroad in their country of origin, Germany. The gummies, like all of Katjes gummies in the US, are made with plant- and algae-derived colors and contain no high-fructose corn syrup or palm oil—part of their commitment to making high-quality, plant-based products that set them apart in a crowded, mostly still gelatin-based gummy market.

Katjes Sheroes are now available at retailers across the US. Visit Katjes.US for more information and follow them on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest product launches.