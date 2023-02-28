Find this new favorite available now through March 31 at select Philly bagel shops.

Run, don’t walk! Oatly announced the pre-launch of their new plant-based cream cheese in partnership with Philly-based food scientists at the company's Philadelphia R&D lab. Oatly has partnered with local Philadelphia bagel chains Spread Bagelry and Philly Bagels. Both spots will be serving the cream cheese now through March 31.

Oatly’s New Oat-Based Cream Cheese

Sweden-based Oatly, the world's largest oat drink company, is a veteran at turning oats into milk, yogurts, and even ice cream. Their next frontier involves creamy, spreadable cream cheese that will instantly elevate your breakfast!

Try Oatly’s cream cheese for yourself by visiting Spread Bagelry or Philly Bagels in the Philadelphia area. Dig in with a veganized version of Spread Bagelry’s Garden Veggie Bagel, which can come with Oatly plant-based cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, and baby spinach. Or visit Philly Bagels for a classic bagel with delicious Oatly cream cheese.

Tara Lipinski and Joakim Bjunö at Oatly Launch Photo by Lisa Lake

Oatly Tests Plant-Based Cream Cheese in Philadelphia

Oatly cream cheese debuted in front of a crowd of Philadelphians at Spreads Bagelry and will be exclusively available in Philadelphia before being released to the wider US market later this year. The brand wants to keep this cream cheese close to its Philadelphia roots. Experience Oatly’s whimsical campaign by watching their hilarious announcement video featuring taste-test reviews by skeptical Philly residents. Needless to say, they were sold!

Oatly plans to test the market in Philadelphia only before launching nationwide. The cream cheese will be available for a limited time, so if you're in Philly, be sure to try it before it's gone!

Visit Oatly.com for more information.