Korean Air Debuts New In-Flight Vegan Meal Option

This eco-friendly meal is inspired by traditional temple cuisine and features fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Calling all world travelers! Starting March 1, Korean Air is debuting a new in-flight vegan meal option. You won’t want to miss this temple-inspired fare.

Korean Air’s New Temple-Inspired Vegan Meal

Leave the just-in-case protein bars at home–you will now be able to enjoy a meal featuring steamed barley rice with burdock, roasted shiitake mushrooms, mung bean jelly salad, and roasted tofu with plum salsa. If you’re flying in Prestige or First class, you’ll also get to try ginkgo nut porridge and roasted yam with soybean paste. Depending on the route and season, there will be different types of Korean vegan dishes available.

Korean Air already provides six types of vegetarian meal options, but this new vegan option is designed specifically for the growing vegan population. Passengers can pre-order their meals through the Korean Air website, mobile app, or service center up to 24 hours before their flight’s departure.

Photo by Korean Air

Other Vegan-Friendly Airlines

Korean Air’s vegan-friendly addition is part of a larger movement of airlines electing to provide better plant-based meal options. Just a few months ago Alaska Airlines added a “Soy Meets World” salad option on flights over 1,100 miles. Emirates reported a 154% increase in vegan meals served onboard from 2021 to 2022. In 2021, Qatar Airways announced that they would introduce gourmet vegan dishes to their à la carte menu for business class passengers on all flights out of Doha and select flights to Doha. The expectations passengers have for the selection of meals onboard have increased, and with them, more vegan meals have arrived on the scene.

So, if you are flying Korean Air anytime soon, you will now have a vegan meal option. Their commitment to plant-based fare is poised to continue growing, and with a rotating menu of vegan meal options on the horizon, they should definitely be on your travel bucket list!

Visit KoreanAir.com for more information.