New Vegan Cooking Competition Show, Top Vegan, to Premiere This Spring

Watch as competitors battle for the title of "Top Vegan!"

Columbus, Ohio Restaurant Owner Chad Goodwin Hosts Top Vegan

You may recognize Top Vegan creator and host Chad Goodwin from his vegan ventures in the Midwest. Goodwin is the owner of Columbus vegan diner 4th & State, which features classic breakfast fare and plant-based comfort food options, and Eden Burger, a fast-casual vegan burger joint. During each episode, the vegan restaurateur is joined by renowned judges including Catie Randazzo, Aaron Clouse, and Stephanie Gussler. The competition was directed by Logan Solana and filmed by Columbus Production Company Clubhouse Films in the Columbus State Community College Culinary Facility, Mitchell Hall.

“This show was one of the best projects I’ve ever worked on,” Solana told VegOut. “Something that makes us different is the fact that we’re not only a solely vegan competitive cooking reality series, but we’re trying to educate people on what veganism actually is. Vegans get a bad rap by the general population, and I don’t really understand why. If I had to guess, it’s because they don’t understand it. They don’t really know what it is. And that’s something that’s at the core of Top Vegan: education.”

Photo by Top Vegan

Contestants Compete for the Title of “Top Vegan”

This April, viewers will watch as eight contestants from Ohio take on difficult cooking challenges. Top Vegan competitors include Rhea (owner of Vegan It IZ Eats in Dayton, Ohio), Christian (accountant and private chef), Jeff (aspiring vegan restaurant owner), Shanleigh (animal rescuer and vegan chef), Elizabeth (co-founder of Li’l Nonna’s in Austin, Texas), Chloe (small business owner and private chef), Teresa (longtime vegan and recipe developer), and Nowel (vegan chef and certified holistic nutritionist). Viewers may grow to love this cast but will have to bid farewell to all but one contestant as participants are eliminated each episode. After the final showdown, one winner will reign supreme, with the victor receiving a $10,000 cash prize, business mentorship, and the title of “Top Vegan!”

Top Vegan will premiere on April, 20 2023. Viewers can catch the vegan cooking competition streaming on YouTube. Until the show launches, watch the trailer on the show’s YouTube channel and follow the suspense on the Top VeganInstagram page, @topvegantv. Let the plant-based rivalry begin!