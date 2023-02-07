Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia Tech

The vegan burger joint is set to open its first college campus location in their home city next month!

Founder and CEO behind the beloved burger joint Slutty Vegan, Pinky Cole, announces a third metro Atlanta location on Georgia Tech’s campus, set to open next month. Located in the John Lewis Student Center, the restaurant will serve its flavor-packed menu items, which include loaded burgers, sandwiches, and more.

Photo by Madelynne Boykin

Slutty Vegan Comes to Georgia Tech

In just a few short weeks, Slutty Vegan will open their ninth brick-and-mortar location on Georgia Tech’s campus! Opening on the heels of their Harlem, New York location, the vegan restaurant will become a go-to dinner spot in no time. The racy menu will be available for takeout and delivery and will carry loads of vegan comfort food must-tries. Some standout burgers include the One Night Stand, Fussy Hussy, and Hollywood Hooker. “We’re so excited to grow with another location in our home city,” said Cole. “This restaurant will sluttify campus with all the favorites and a menu ideal for a college student!”

Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole Builds a Plant-Based Empire

Since the brand’s inception in 2018, Cole has built a game-changing empire dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, where vegans and non-vegans alike can indulge in foods beyond kale and quinoa salads. Slutty Vegan’s crave-worthy, savory menus draw both locals and visitors to eagerly wait in famous lines around the block for stacked burgers, sandwiches, and more. In November 2022, Cole debuted her flavor-packed cookbook, Eat Plants, B*tch, bringing unique tips and tricks to kitchens nationwide. The collection of 91 vegan recipes for delicious plant-based meals recently earned top recognition with an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Instructional Literary Work. And to top it off, Slutty Vegan was awarded “Best Burger” in VegOut Magazine’s 2022 VegOut Awards!

Pinky Cole is at the top of her game, and we’re all for it. The new outpost will be located in the John Lewis Student Center at 351 Ferst Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30332. For more information, visit SluttyVeganATL.com. And remember to follow Slutty Vegan on Instagram for updates!