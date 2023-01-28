Atlanta, GA

Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in Atlanta

VegOut Magazine

This Latin kitchen is full of color, light, and delicious scratch-made dishes.

Highly anticipated restaurant La Semilla, the flagship concept of Happy Seed, a popular Atlanta vegan pop-up, is now open in Atlanta’s eastside Reynoldstown neighborhood! Enjoy classic Latin fare within a bright and tropical space packed with pops of color, homages to family, and an abundance of plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vv8v_0kUWmZmE00
Photo byLa Semilla

New Atlanta Vegan Restaurant Serving Latin Cuisine

The new restaurant’s menu features a series of permanent and rotating options. You’ll find classic Latin dishes and locally grown ingredients, with a wide selection of shareable plant-based plates. Celebrate with Cubanos, Carne Asada Tacos, and Crunch Wraps to mark the end of a week, or usher in the weekend with South American wines, zero-proof drinks, agua frescas, local beer, and kombucha.

This unique, approachable plant-based experience combines hospitality with vegan cuisine. A cornerstone goal of La Semilla is to open guests’ minds to a vegan lifestyle through thoughtful plant-based cuisine and dining. A scratch kitchen, they pride themselves on using only the highest quality ingredients and creating excellent in-house meat and dairy alternatives.

Atlanta’s Reynoldstown Neighborhood

Rent a bike from Atlanta Bicycle Barn and enjoy the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail, a three-mile walking and biking trail that now occupies a former rail corridor–where La Semilla sits adjacent. Close by, rock out at The Eastern (a live music venue) and Three Taverns Imaginarium (an experimental brewery). Continue on the trail from La Semilla to the Ponce City Market (which homes the critically acclaimed Bar Vegan by visionary Pinky Cole) and The Krog District (another food hall with vegan options). Don’t forget to snag a photo at the Krog tunnel–one of Atlanta’s prime selfie spots. There’s always a party to be had in East Atlanta!

La Semilla is located at 780 Memorial Drive SE, #4A, Atlanta, GA 30316. For more information, visit LaSemilla.Kitchen or follow them on Instagram at @lasemilla.atl.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# la semilla# vegan# atlanta# plant based# restaurant

Comments / 0

Published by

VegOut is the premier plant-based food and culture magazine. From dining out to cooking at home, from ethical fashion to celeb interviews, VegOut is your source for all things vegan.

Los Angeles, CA
128 followers

More from VegOut Magazine

San Francisco, CA

Vegan McDonald’s Dupe Now Open in San Francisco

Mr. Charlie’s is bringing the nostalgic fast-food vibes to the Bay Area!. Among the fast-food giants, McDonald’s is probably the least vegan-friendly. The fries are cooked in beef fat, none of the burgers are veganizable, and even the fruit smoothies contain yogurt. But thanks to Mr. Charlie’s, Los Angeles vegans get to reminisce on the iconic burgers, nuggets, and fries. And now, Bay Area vegans can too! Because the vegan McDonald’s dupe is now open in San Francisco.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend

The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

New Black-Owned Vegan Test Kitchen Opens in San Antonio, Texas

The plant-based test kitchen features restaurant-quality Italian cuisine through takeout, delivery, and nationwide shipping. Black-Owned vegan brand Rooted Vegan Cuisine recently opened a test kitchen in San Antonio, and you’ve got to check it out! The RVC test kitchen is the first vegan Italian cuisine concept to debut in the area. The kitchen features delicious Italian cuisine for takeout, delivery, and nationwide shipping. No matter where you live, here’s your sign to treat yourself to a vegan Italian meal.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Protein Bar & Kitchen Launches Vegan Menu Featuring Abbot’s Butcher Chicken

Seven plant-based Chopped Chick’n menu items were just added to all Chicago locations. Chicago foodies–this one’s for you! Are you on the lookout for some delicious plant-based options? Well, you’re in luck because Protein Bar & Kitchen has just launched a new dedicated vegan menu featuring Abbot’s Butcher‘s plant-based Chopped Chick’n.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Maya’s Cookies Launches 2023 Black History Month Collection

Enjoy this tasty tribute to Black and female excellence. This Black History Month, Maya’s Cookies is unveiling a special collection of three cookies inspired by the legacy of Black women in the arts. From champagne to smoked peach jam to red velvet marbled cookies, this range includes a variety of flavors and will be sold both online (beginning today, January 24) and in-store (beginning February 1).

Read full story

Hard-Boiled Vegan Eggs Launch at Whole Foods Nationwide

This female-founded, BIPOC-owned start-up is everything it’s cracked up to be. Hard-boiled vegan eggs are now official, further bridging the gap of foods yet to be veganized with national distribution. Pick up WunderEggs at Whole Foods Markets across the US today!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Vegan Omakase Bar and Sushi Restaurant Now Open in West LA

When ordering food in Japanese culture, many patrons request the “omakase.” The term translates directly to “I’ll leave it to you.” It gives the chef freedom to curate a multi-course meal featuring seasonal produce, elegant plating, and a flavorful journey. And if you’re looking for a multi-course plant-based Japanese dining experience like this in Los Angeles, we have the perfect restaurant recommendation! Kusaki, a vegan omakase bar and sushi restaurant, is now open in West LA.

Read full story

Emirates Reports 154% Increase in Vegan Meals Served Onboard from 2021 to 2022

280,000 plant-based meals have been consumed in the past year. Vegan-friendly airline Emirates has reported great news! Vegan meals increased onboard by 154% in 2022. Since the 1990s, Emirates has served plant-based meals to guests with dietary restrictions on special flight legs during religious fasting periods. Since that time, they have been consistently ranked high on lists of best airlines for vegans. On World Vegan Day in 2022, Emirates announced a multimillion-dollar investment in new onboard vegan choices. This Veganuary, the company announced it has seen an astounding 154% increase in vegan meals served onboard between 2021 and 2022, with over 280,000 plant-based meals consumed in the past year.

Read full story

Kelly Clarkson and The Jonas Brothers Launch Vegan BBQ Popcorn

Rob’s Backstage Popcorn’s newest flavor is backed by stars you know and love!. Do you ever wonder what your favorite celebrities enjoy snacking on? For four popular musicians, that’s no longer a mystery! Kelly Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers just teamed up to launch their favorite vegan BBQ popcorn.

Read full story

Ben & Jerry’s Launches New Vegan, Gluten-Free Oatmeal Dream Pie Flavor

Oatmeal Dream Pie is rolling out to retailers nationwide this week. January has already hit us with some great vegan news, and we’re here for it. Ben & Jerry’s is getting in on the Veganuary action this month with the addition of a new permanent vegan flavor to its repertoire: Non-Dairy Oatmeal Dream Pie.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

New Vegan Ghost Kitchen Serving Breakfast All Day Opens in LA

All Day Vegan Cafe is currently serving up comfort food classics out of the Honeybee Burger kitchen in Mid-City. Vegan breakfast is available in LA, but it can be hard to find. The minds behind the popular vegan burger joint Honeybee Burger are aiming to change that. All Day Vegan Cafe is now open and serving up daily breakfast and classic diner fare.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next Week

Francis, a former pop-up in the area, will be opening its first brick-and-mortar location on January 9. Get ready, Minneapolis. There’s a new vegan burger joint coming to town! Francis will open its doors in Northeast Minneapolis on Monday, January 9.

Read full story

Salt & Straw Releases 5 New Vegan Ice Cream Flavors for January

The Dairy-Free Decadence Series is available in stores and online for nationwide shipping for all of January. In honor of Veganuary, Portland-based ice cream shop Salt & Straw is offering five new vegan flavors!

Read full story

Slutty Vegan Launches Plant-Based Chili and Hot Dogs at All Locations

The two new vegan items will be available at all Slutty Vegan locations through March 31. This is not a drill! Slutty Vegan has added two new items to its menu at all locations.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn’s Little Choc Apothecary Announces Permanent Closure

The vegan crêperie will close on January 22, 2023. If you’re in New York City, do yourself a favor and get over to Little Choc Apothecary in the next few weeks. The fully vegan and gluten-free crêperie is permanently closing its doors on Sunday, January 22.

Read full story

Cinnaholic Debuts Three New Flavors for Veganuary

The vegan cinnamon roll shop will offer the new flavors at all locations through the end of March. Is there anything better than a warm, gooey vegan cinnamon roll on a rainy day? To celebrate the colder winter months, Cinnaholic has released three new warm and seasonal flavors.

Read full story

Tabitha Brown’s Third Target Collection Drops Next Week

Beginning January 8, Tabitha Brown’s affordable third collection—which includes grocery and kitchen supplies under $10—will be available online and at most Target locations.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Vegan Dining Month Comes to NYC for Veganuary

Dozens of chain and independent restaurants in the city are joining the vegan challenge for the new year!. Veganuary is here again and this year, more restaurants than ever are participating in the new year vegan challenge! New York City is the place to be this month, with dozens of restaurants offering vegan specials for the entire month.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next Year

The plant-based ice cream shop will open in Lincoln Square in February. Cheers to more vegan options in Chicago! Local ice cream shop Vaca’s Creamery will be opening a second location in February.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy