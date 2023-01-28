Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in Atlanta

This Latin kitchen is full of color, light, and delicious scratch-made dishes.

Highly anticipated restaurant La Semilla, the flagship concept of Happy Seed, a popular Atlanta vegan pop-up, is now open in Atlanta’s eastside Reynoldstown neighborhood! Enjoy classic Latin fare within a bright and tropical space packed with pops of color, homages to family, and an abundance of plants.

Photo by La Semilla

New Atlanta Vegan Restaurant Serving Latin Cuisine

The new restaurant’s menu features a series of permanent and rotating options. You’ll find classic Latin dishes and locally grown ingredients, with a wide selection of shareable plant-based plates. Celebrate with Cubanos, Carne Asada Tacos, and Crunch Wraps to mark the end of a week, or usher in the weekend with South American wines, zero-proof drinks, agua frescas, local beer, and kombucha.

This unique, approachable plant-based experience combines hospitality with vegan cuisine. A cornerstone goal of La Semilla is to open guests’ minds to a vegan lifestyle through thoughtful plant-based cuisine and dining. A scratch kitchen, they pride themselves on using only the highest quality ingredients and creating excellent in-house meat and dairy alternatives.

Atlanta’s Reynoldstown Neighborhood

Rent a bike from Atlanta Bicycle Barn and enjoy the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail, a three-mile walking and biking trail that now occupies a former rail corridor–where La Semilla sits adjacent. Close by, rock out at The Eastern (a live music venue) and Three Taverns Imaginarium (an experimental brewery). Continue on the trail from La Semilla to the Ponce City Market (which homes the critically acclaimed Bar Vegan by visionary Pinky Cole) and The Krog District (another food hall with vegan options). Don’t forget to snag a photo at the Krog tunnel–one of Atlanta’s prime selfie spots. There’s always a party to be had in East Atlanta!

La Semilla is located at 780 Memorial Drive SE, #4A, Atlanta, GA 30316. For more information, visit LaSemilla.Kitchen or follow them on Instagram at @lasemilla.atl.