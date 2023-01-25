Protein Bar & Kitchen Launches Vegan Menu Featuring Abbot’s Butcher Chicken

Photo by Protein Bar & Kitchen

Seven plant-based Chopped Chick’n menu items were just added to all Chicago locations.

Chicago foodies–this one’s for you! Are you on the lookout for some delicious plant-based options? Well, you’re in luck because Protein Bar & Kitchen has just launched a new dedicated vegan menu featuring Abbot’s Butcher‘s plant-based Chopped Chick’n.

This fast-casual, health-forward restaurant chain based in Chicago has seven curated vegan dishes featuring this tasty chick’n, as well as offering it as a protein option in any menu item. The product is now also available on third-party food delivery platforms, such as DoorDash and Uber Eats, under the name Plant-Based Protein Bar & Kitchen with Abbot’s Butcher.

Protein Bar & Kitchen’s New Vegan Menu Featuring Abbot’s Butcher

Abbot’s Butcher’s CEO, Kerry Song, said “We believe food should be delicious as well as nourishing, and the mouthwatering lineup of plant-based menu items made with Abbot’s Butcher’s Chick’n checks both boxes. From the Greener Goddess Salad (Abbot’s Butcher Chopped Chick’n, plant-based feta, mushrooms, organic rainbow carrots,

chickpeas, shredded Brussels sprouts, green onion, and green goddess dressing) to the Chick’n Tinga Bowl (Abbot’s Butcher Chopped Chick’n, PBK guac, corn and black bean salsa, plant-based feta, pickled red onion, quinoa, adobo sauce, and microgreens), this new menu can satisfy every craving with wholesome ingredients customers can trust.”

Each unique vegan dish will leave you energized with hearty grains, fresh greens, colorful veggies, and Protein Bar & Kitchen’s delicious dressings and sauces. Menu items you can order include their new Spicy Chick’n Bowl, Buffalo Chick’n Bowl, Chick’n Verde Salad, Chick’n & Roasted Vegetables, Chick’n Tinga Bowl, Vegan Harvest Salad, and Greener Goddess Salad.

Abbot’s Butcher Vegan Chicken

Abbot’s Butcher’s Chopped Chick’n is made with 100% real ingredients, including non-GMO, glyphosate-free pea protein, vegetables, herbs, spices, and extra virgin olive oil. It’s also free of gluten, soy, natural and artificial flavors, preservatives, and canola oil. They are Whole30 approved, a woman-owned company, and a member of the Plant-Based Foods Association. Protein Bar & Kitchen’s President and CEO, Jeff Drake, said “With Abbot’s Butcher, we can offer guests plant-based Chick’n as a protein option that absolutely tastes great but is also a clean label full of healthful ingredients.”

Visit TheProteinBar.com for more information.