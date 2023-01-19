Hard-Boiled Vegan Eggs Launch at Whole Foods Nationwide

VegOut Magazine

This female-founded, BIPOC-owned start-up is everything it’s cracked up to be.

Hard-boiled vegan eggs are now official, further bridging the gap of foods yet to be veganized with national distribution. Pick up WunderEggs at Whole Foods Markets across the US today!

After turning to a plant-based diet, have you ever longed for a substitute for the humble hard-boiled egg? If so, then look no further than WunderEggs, the delicious and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional eggs that are now exclusively at Whole Foods locations nationwide! WunderEggs are the world’s first whole food, plant-based hard-boiled eggs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmeSX_0kJetMRz00
Photo byCrafty Counter

Award-Winning Vegan Eggs

Use them in dishes from pasta to salads to sandwiches. Made from 100% plants, WunderEggs was inspired by the brand’s desire to create high-quality, convenient, and minimally processed plant-based foods that are good for your body, for the planet, and for the chickens! Made with natural ingredients like cashews, almonds, and coconuts, WunderEggs are free of seven of the top eight allergens and recently won the “Best New Meat or Dairy Alternative” at the 2022 Expo West NEXTY Awards.

Crafty Counter, The Mission-Driven Brand Behind WunderEggs

WunderEggs are more than just a tasty snack. They’re also part of a larger mission. Crafty Counter is a female- and BIPOC- owned consumer packaged goods company based in Austin, Texas. WunderEggs, a division of Crafty Counter, was founded in 2018 by Hema Reddy with the goal of helping people eat more plants. The company has since evolved and emerged in the plant-based scene, launching WunderBites in 2020.

Now, in 2023, Crafty Counter is pivoting to solely developing plant-based egg offerings in order to address a gap in a category that is in need of innovation.

The company is set to expand its plant-based egg options with additional retailers throughout 2023. Look for future products from Crafty Corner as they develop their offerings throughout the year!

Go to CraftyCounter.com to learn more about WunderEggs and find them now at your nearest Whole Foods Market location.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# eggs# vegan# plant based# hard boiled# whole foods

Comments / 0

Published by

VegOut is the premier plant-based food and culture magazine. From dining out to cooking at home, from ethical fashion to celeb interviews, VegOut is your source for all things vegan.

Los Angeles, CA
101 followers

More from VegOut Magazine

Los Angeles, CA

Vegan Omakase Bar and Sushi Restaurant Now Open in West LA

When ordering food in Japanese culture, many patrons request the “omakase.” The term translates directly to “I’ll leave it to you.” It gives the chef freedom to curate a multi-course meal featuring seasonal produce, elegant plating, and a flavorful journey. And if you’re looking for a multi-course plant-based Japanese dining experience like this in Los Angeles, we have the perfect restaurant recommendation! Kusaki, a vegan omakase bar and sushi restaurant, is now open in West LA.

Read full story

Emirates Reports 154% Increase in Vegan Meals Served Onboard from 2021 to 2022

280,000 plant-based meals have been consumed in the past year. Vegan-friendly airline Emirates has reported great news! Vegan meals increased onboard by 154% in 2022. Since the 1990s, Emirates has served plant-based meals to guests with dietary restrictions on special flight legs during religious fasting periods. Since that time, they have been consistently ranked high on lists of best airlines for vegans. On World Vegan Day in 2022, Emirates announced a multimillion-dollar investment in new onboard vegan choices. This Veganuary, the company announced it has seen an astounding 154% increase in vegan meals served onboard between 2021 and 2022, with over 280,000 plant-based meals consumed in the past year.

Read full story

Kelly Clarkson and The Jonas Brothers Launch Vegan BBQ Popcorn

Rob’s Backstage Popcorn’s newest flavor is backed by stars you know and love!. Do you ever wonder what your favorite celebrities enjoy snacking on? For four popular musicians, that’s no longer a mystery! Kelly Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers just teamed up to launch their favorite vegan BBQ popcorn.

Read full story

Ben & Jerry’s Launches New Vegan, Gluten-Free Oatmeal Dream Pie Flavor

Oatmeal Dream Pie is rolling out to retailers nationwide this week. January has already hit us with some great vegan news, and we’re here for it. Ben & Jerry’s is getting in on the Veganuary action this month with the addition of a new permanent vegan flavor to its repertoire: Non-Dairy Oatmeal Dream Pie.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

New Vegan Ghost Kitchen Serving Breakfast All Day Opens in LA

All Day Vegan Cafe is currently serving up comfort food classics out of the Honeybee Burger kitchen in Mid-City. Vegan breakfast is available in LA, but it can be hard to find. The minds behind the popular vegan burger joint Honeybee Burger are aiming to change that. All Day Vegan Cafe is now open and serving up daily breakfast and classic diner fare.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next Week

Francis, a former pop-up in the area, will be opening its first brick-and-mortar location on January 9. Get ready, Minneapolis. There’s a new vegan burger joint coming to town! Francis will open its doors in Northeast Minneapolis on Monday, January 9.

Read full story

Salt & Straw Releases 5 New Vegan Ice Cream Flavors for January

The Dairy-Free Decadence Series is available in stores and online for nationwide shipping for all of January. In honor of Veganuary, Portland-based ice cream shop Salt & Straw is offering five new vegan flavors!

Read full story

Slutty Vegan Launches Plant-Based Chili and Hot Dogs at All Locations

The two new vegan items will be available at all Slutty Vegan locations through March 31. This is not a drill! Slutty Vegan has added two new items to its menu at all locations.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn’s Little Choc Apothecary Announces Permanent Closure

The vegan crêperie will close on January 22, 2023. If you’re in New York City, do yourself a favor and get over to Little Choc Apothecary in the next few weeks. The fully vegan and gluten-free crêperie is permanently closing its doors on Sunday, January 22.

Read full story

Cinnaholic Debuts Three New Flavors for Veganuary

The vegan cinnamon roll shop will offer the new flavors at all locations through the end of March. Is there anything better than a warm, gooey vegan cinnamon roll on a rainy day? To celebrate the colder winter months, Cinnaholic has released three new warm and seasonal flavors.

Read full story

Tabitha Brown’s Third Target Collection Drops Next Week

Beginning January 8, Tabitha Brown’s affordable third collection—which includes grocery and kitchen supplies under $10—will be available online and at most Target locations.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Vegan Dining Month Comes to NYC for Veganuary

Dozens of chain and independent restaurants in the city are joining the vegan challenge for the new year!. Veganuary is here again and this year, more restaurants than ever are participating in the new year vegan challenge! New York City is the place to be this month, with dozens of restaurants offering vegan specials for the entire month.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next Year

The plant-based ice cream shop will open in Lincoln Square in February. Cheers to more vegan options in Chicago! Local ice cream shop Vaca’s Creamery will be opening a second location in February.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Vegan-Friendly Meal Delivery Service Thistle Expands to East Coast

This time of year can be stressful, and figuring out what to cook doesn’t always help. Luckily, the popular vegan-friendly meal delivery service Thistle is expanding to the East Coast for the first time!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Monty’s Good Burger Owner Opens New Vegan Pizza Joint on Melrose

There’s a new vegan pizza joint in town! Forever Pie offers vegan pizza by the pie or slice on Melrose Avenue. If you’ve been plugged into the LA vegan food scene at all in the last decade, chances are you’ve heard of Nic Adler. The vegan entrepreneur and foodie has played a part in several Los Angeles-based restaurant openings and festivals.

Read full story

Laughing Cow Debuts New Vegan Cheese Wedges

The Laughing Cow Plant-Based is available at Whole Foods stores nationwide. Another mainstream cheese company is adding a vegan option! The Laughing Cow is now offering a vegan version of its classic cheese wedges.

Read full story

Ben & Jerry’s and Ava DuVernay Debut New Vegan Ice Cream Flavor

Lights! Caramel! Action! directed by Ava DuVernaywill drop in January and proceeds will benefit DuVernay’s non-profit ALLAY Alliance. Ben and Jerry’s has announced a new permanent flavor for 2023. Created in partnership with filmmaker Ava DuVernay, the new flavor will be available with both dairy and almond milk bases.

Read full story

Beyond Meat Teams up with American Cancer Society to Advance Cancer Research

The multi-year agreement will aim to advance research on plant-based meat and cancer prevention. Beyond Meat has officially joined the fight against cancer. The alternative meat company has come to an agreement with the American Cancer Society (ACS). The multi-year plan will aim to further research on the impact that plant-based meats have on cancer prevention.

Read full story

Beyond Meat Expands Plant-Based Chicken Portfolio with Chicken Nuggets and Popcorn Chicken

Beyond Chicken Nuggets and Beyond Popcorn Chicken are now available in retailers nationwide. This is not a drill! Beyond Meat has launched vegan popcorn chicken and vegan chicken nuggets at select Kroger, Walmart, and Albertsons stores nationwide.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy