Hard-Boiled Vegan Eggs Launch at Whole Foods Nationwide

This female-founded, BIPOC-owned start-up is everything it’s cracked up to be.

Hard-boiled vegan eggs are now official, further bridging the gap of foods yet to be veganized with national distribution. Pick up WunderEggs at Whole Foods Markets across the US today!

After turning to a plant-based diet, have you ever longed for a substitute for the humble hard-boiled egg? If so, then look no further than WunderEggs, the delicious and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional eggs that are now exclusively at Whole Foods locations nationwide! WunderEggs are the world’s first whole food, plant-based hard-boiled eggs.

Photo by Crafty Counter

Award-Winning Vegan Eggs

Use them in dishes from pasta to salads to sandwiches. Made from 100% plants, WunderEggs was inspired by the brand’s desire to create high-quality, convenient, and minimally processed plant-based foods that are good for your body, for the planet, and for the chickens! Made with natural ingredients like cashews, almonds, and coconuts, WunderEggs are free of seven of the top eight allergens and recently won the “Best New Meat or Dairy Alternative” at the 2022 Expo West NEXTY Awards.

Crafty Counter, The Mission-Driven Brand Behind WunderEggs

WunderEggs are more than just a tasty snack. They’re also part of a larger mission. Crafty Counter is a female- and BIPOC- owned consumer packaged goods company based in Austin, Texas. WunderEggs, a division of Crafty Counter, was founded in 2018 by Hema Reddy with the goal of helping people eat more plants. The company has since evolved and emerged in the plant-based scene, launching WunderBites in 2020.

Now, in 2023, Crafty Counter is pivoting to solely developing plant-based egg offerings in order to address a gap in a category that is in need of innovation.

The company is set to expand its plant-based egg options with additional retailers throughout 2023. Look for future products from Crafty Corner as they develop their offerings throughout the year!

Go to CraftyCounter.com to learn more about WunderEggs and find them now at your nearest Whole Foods Market location.