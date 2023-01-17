Vegan Omakase Bar and Sushi Restaurant Now Open in West LA

Add Kusaki to your must-try restaurant list!

When ordering food in Japanese culture, many patrons request the “omakase.” The term translates directly to “I’ll leave it to you.” It gives the chef freedom to curate a multi-course meal featuring seasonal produce, elegant plating, and a flavorful journey. And if you’re looking for a multi-course plant-based Japanese dining experience like this in Los Angeles, we have the perfect restaurant recommendation! Kusaki, a vegan omakase bar and sushi restaurant, is now open in West LA.

Photo by Kusaki

Plant-Based Japanese Cuisine

Kusaki, which means “plant” in Japanese, features fancy, innovative plant-based sushi, sashimi, appetizers, and more. Jade Estrella opened the restaurant in efforts to offer the community a one-of-a-kind sushi dining experience, sans animal products.

“Our objective is not to be known as a vegan sushi restaurant, but as a restaurant that serves some of the most amazing sushi in the world that just happens to be vegan. Some people might mistake our offerings for fish or meat, but everything we serve is 100% plant-based, as well as being organic and non-GMO,” said Estrella.

Vegan Date Night Destination

A lot of thought went into Kusaki’s interior, ambience, and menu. The space, designed by Carolyn Baylon, includes a wood-wrapped sushi bar, marble and concrete floors, and a plant wall with modern, minimalist decor sprinkled throughout. Complete with dim lighting, Kusaki’s dining room makes for a great vegan date night destination.

Kusaki Executive Chef Dillon Bolin

The culinary team at Kusaki hosts several sushi chefs with experience in Michelin star restaurants. Kusaki’s Executive Chef, Dillon Bolin, has over 10 years under his belt in crafting omakase and sushi. He fuses his immaculate cooking skills and knowledge of traditional Japanese flavors with plant-based ingredients to make Kusaki’s stellar dishes.

The Menu at Kusaki in West LA

The menu at Kusaki in West LA includes a la carte Japanese-inspired bites as well as ever-changing five- and seven-course omakase meals. To offer even more variety, Kusaki serves shareable non-sushi dishes like Shishito Burgers, Portobello Fries, and Chard of Asparagus.

Now let’s talk about sushi. Kusaki crafts sushi rolls, hand rolls, sashimi, and nigiri. The fillings range from vegetables like trumpet mushroom and butternut squash to vegan seafood like salmon, tuna, and calamari.

“The sushi is really beautiful, and whether people are vegan, vegetarian or eat meat and fish, it’s all about amazing food, delightful decor, artistic plating, and an intimate dining experience,” shared Estrella.

Kusaki is now open at 2535 South Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064. For more information, visit KusakiLA.com.