Emirates Reports 154% Increase in Vegan Meals Served Onboard from 2021 to 2022

280,000 plant-based meals have been consumed in the past year.

Vegan-friendly airline Emirates has reported great news! Vegan meals increased onboard by 154% in 2022.

Since the 1990s, Emirates has served plant-based meals to guests with dietary restrictions on special flight legs during religious fasting periods. Since that time, they have been consistently ranked high on lists of best airlines for vegans. On World Vegan Day in 2022, Emirates announced a multimillion-dollar investment in new onboard vegan choices. This Veganuary, the company announced it has seen an astounding 154% increase in vegan meals served onboard between 2021 and 2022, with over 280,000 plant-based meals consumed in the past year.

Emirates offers around 180 vegan meal options across all flight classes. A panel of highly skilled and experienced Emirates Flight Catering chefs worked closely with nutritionists to identify ingredients from existing popular dishes, which can be adapted to a vegan offering without compromising on flavor. This team also focuses on fusing flavors and ingredients from around the world to develop a menu that will appeal to all passengers.

Photo by Emirates

Emirates’ Vegan Meal Options

Economy passengers are able to choose from sophisticated dishes such as creamy spinach and avocado mousseline (with marinated tofu, blanched snow peas, radish, asparagus, pomegranate seeds, courgette ribbon, and sriracha oil), multicoloured quinoa (with caramelized pear, celeriac purée, roasted cauliflower, glazed carrots, sautéed kale, and lovage pesto), and the hearty flavors of barley risotto (with mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, buttered chestnuts, blanched broccolini, and toasted pumpkin seeds).

In first and business class, plant-based meals include pan-roasted king oyster mushrooms, jackfruit biryani, sliced kohlrabi, and burnt orange chocolate truffle cake (with hazelnut, pistachio, and gold leaf), and green grape tart (with candied rose petals, vanilla custard, and berry compote glistening with yuzu pearls).

Additionally, Emirates served 195,000 plant-based desserts in 2022, including vegan dark chocolate custard cake and chocolate tofu cheesecake.

Bustanica, The World’s Largest Vertical Farm

The plant-based meal options on Emirates flights are notably rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, which are sourced from Bustanica, the world’s largest hydroponic vertical farm. Bustanica produce is grown without pesticides, herbicides, or chemicals.

How to Order Vegan Meals Onboard

Vegan meal options are available by pre-order when arranging your flight, up to 24 hours prior to flying, or in Emirates Lounges across the world. On routes with consistently high demand, Emirates provides plant-based meals as part of their main menu selection for passengers.

For more information, visit Emirates.com.