Ben & Jerry’s Launches New Vegan, Gluten-Free Oatmeal Dream Pie Flavor

VegOut Magazine

Oatmeal Dream Pie is rolling out to retailers nationwide this week.

January has already hit us with some great vegan news, and we’re here for it. Ben & Jerry’s is getting in on the Veganuary action this month with the addition of a new permanent vegan flavor to its repertoire: Non-Dairy Oatmeal Dream Pie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jh3kL_0kBAxGiP00
Photo byBen & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry’s Releases New Vegan Flavor

Remember the days when vegan ice cream was flavorless, plain, and not that exciting? Yeah, us either! Vegan ice cream has been on the rise for years, and Ben & Jerry’s is always coming out with new non-dairy flavors (fun fact: all of Ben & Jerry’s non-dairy flavors are vegan!).

The latest vegan flavor release from the ice cream giant was announced this week. Non-Dairy Oatmeal Dream Pie. Unlike some limited-edition flavors, this one is here to stay and is rolling out to retailers nationwide beginning this week.

Oatmeal Dream Pie is a vanilla ice cream base filled with chunks of oatmeal cookies and marshmallow swirls. The oatmeal cookies are sourced from the female and Black-owned vegan cookie company Partake. Partake is a certified B Corporation that makes vegan cookies that are free from the top 9 allergens.

Oatmeal Dream Pie is fully vegan and gluten-free and can be found in pints at retailers nationwide for $5.99 to $6.49.

Ice Cream and Social Justice

Ben & Jerry’s is committed to addressing social injustice in the US by supporting Black-owned and women-owned businesses. Last month, Ben & Jerry’s collaborated with filmmaker and activist Ava Duvernay on a new flavor: Lights! Caramel! Action! directed by Ava DuVernay. The flavor drops this month and is available in traditional and non-dairy varieties. Duvernay’s proceeds from the sales will go directly to her nonprofit organization ARRAY Alliance, which aims to advance social justice through art.

For more information about Ben & Jerry’s and its latest vegan flavor additions, visit BenJerry.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# vegan# non dairy# ice cream# plant based# oatmeal cream pie

Comments / 0

Published by

VegOut is the premier plant-based food and culture magazine. From dining out to cooking at home, from ethical fashion to celeb interviews, VegOut is your source for all things vegan.

Los Angeles, CA
98 followers

More from VegOut Magazine

Kelly Clarkson and The Jonas Brothers Launch Vegan BBQ Popcorn

Rob’s Backstage Popcorn’s newest flavor is backed by stars you know and love!. Do you ever wonder what your favorite celebrities enjoy snacking on? For four popular musicians, that’s no longer a mystery! Kelly Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers just teamed up to launch their favorite vegan BBQ popcorn.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

New Vegan Ghost Kitchen Serving Breakfast All Day Opens in LA

All Day Vegan Cafe is currently serving up comfort food classics out of the Honeybee Burger kitchen in Mid-City. Vegan breakfast is available in LA, but it can be hard to find. The minds behind the popular vegan burger joint Honeybee Burger are aiming to change that. All Day Vegan Cafe is now open and serving up daily breakfast and classic diner fare.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next Week

Francis, a former pop-up in the area, will be opening its first brick-and-mortar location on January 9. Get ready, Minneapolis. There’s a new vegan burger joint coming to town! Francis will open its doors in Northeast Minneapolis on Monday, January 9.

Read full story

Salt & Straw Releases 5 New Vegan Ice Cream Flavors for January

The Dairy-Free Decadence Series is available in stores and online for nationwide shipping for all of January. In honor of Veganuary, Portland-based ice cream shop Salt & Straw is offering five new vegan flavors!

Read full story

Slutty Vegan Launches Plant-Based Chili and Hot Dogs at All Locations

The two new vegan items will be available at all Slutty Vegan locations through March 31. This is not a drill! Slutty Vegan has added two new items to its menu at all locations.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn’s Little Choc Apothecary Announces Permanent Closure

The vegan crêperie will close on January 22, 2023. If you’re in New York City, do yourself a favor and get over to Little Choc Apothecary in the next few weeks. The fully vegan and gluten-free crêperie is permanently closing its doors on Sunday, January 22.

Read full story

Cinnaholic Debuts Three New Flavors for Veganuary

The vegan cinnamon roll shop will offer the new flavors at all locations through the end of March. Is there anything better than a warm, gooey vegan cinnamon roll on a rainy day? To celebrate the colder winter months, Cinnaholic has released three new warm and seasonal flavors.

Read full story

Tabitha Brown’s Third Target Collection Drops Next Week

Beginning January 8, Tabitha Brown’s affordable third collection—which includes grocery and kitchen supplies under $10—will be available online and at most Target locations.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Vegan Dining Month Comes to NYC for Veganuary

Dozens of chain and independent restaurants in the city are joining the vegan challenge for the new year!. Veganuary is here again and this year, more restaurants than ever are participating in the new year vegan challenge! New York City is the place to be this month, with dozens of restaurants offering vegan specials for the entire month.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next Year

The plant-based ice cream shop will open in Lincoln Square in February. Cheers to more vegan options in Chicago! Local ice cream shop Vaca’s Creamery will be opening a second location in February.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Vegan-Friendly Meal Delivery Service Thistle Expands to East Coast

This time of year can be stressful, and figuring out what to cook doesn’t always help. Luckily, the popular vegan-friendly meal delivery service Thistle is expanding to the East Coast for the first time!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Monty’s Good Burger Owner Opens New Vegan Pizza Joint on Melrose

There’s a new vegan pizza joint in town! Forever Pie offers vegan pizza by the pie or slice on Melrose Avenue. If you’ve been plugged into the LA vegan food scene at all in the last decade, chances are you’ve heard of Nic Adler. The vegan entrepreneur and foodie has played a part in several Los Angeles-based restaurant openings and festivals.

Read full story

Laughing Cow Debuts New Vegan Cheese Wedges

The Laughing Cow Plant-Based is available at Whole Foods stores nationwide. Another mainstream cheese company is adding a vegan option! The Laughing Cow is now offering a vegan version of its classic cheese wedges.

Read full story

Ben & Jerry’s and Ava DuVernay Debut New Vegan Ice Cream Flavor

Lights! Caramel! Action! directed by Ava DuVernaywill drop in January and proceeds will benefit DuVernay’s non-profit ALLAY Alliance. Ben and Jerry’s has announced a new permanent flavor for 2023. Created in partnership with filmmaker Ava DuVernay, the new flavor will be available with both dairy and almond milk bases.

Read full story

Beyond Meat Teams up with American Cancer Society to Advance Cancer Research

The multi-year agreement will aim to advance research on plant-based meat and cancer prevention. Beyond Meat has officially joined the fight against cancer. The alternative meat company has come to an agreement with the American Cancer Society (ACS). The multi-year plan will aim to further research on the impact that plant-based meats have on cancer prevention.

Read full story

Beyond Meat Expands Plant-Based Chicken Portfolio with Chicken Nuggets and Popcorn Chicken

Beyond Chicken Nuggets and Beyond Popcorn Chicken are now available in retailers nationwide. This is not a drill! Beyond Meat has launched vegan popcorn chicken and vegan chicken nuggets at select Kroger, Walmart, and Albertsons stores nationwide.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Sweetgreen Debuts New Plant-Based Protein Option

The vegan protein option is available at the Culver City Sweetgreen while supplies last. Quick-service food chain Sweetgreen has added a vegan meat to its menu for the first time. For a limited time, the vegan protein is available at the brand’s Culver City location.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Lekka Burger Just Opened a Second New York Location

The new spot is located at Urbanspace in Midtown East. East Coast-based and female-owned vegan burger joint Lekka Burger is expanding! Lekka Burger opened a second location in Manhattan earlier this week at the Urbanspace in the famed General Electric Building.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles City Council Just Endorsed Global Plant-Based Treaty

The Plant-Based Treaty is a global treaty that is aiming to address climate issues by freezing the expansion of animal agriculture. It doesn’t take much research to come to the conclusion that animal agriculture plays a big role in climate change. Yesterday, then, Los Angeles became one of the largest cities to recognize this with the signing of the Plant-Based Treaty.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy