Ben & Jerry’s Launches New Vegan, Gluten-Free Oatmeal Dream Pie Flavor

Oatmeal Dream Pie is rolling out to retailers nationwide this week.

January has already hit us with some great vegan news, and we’re here for it. Ben & Jerry’s is getting in on the Veganuary action this month with the addition of a new permanent vegan flavor to its repertoire: Non-Dairy Oatmeal Dream Pie.

Photo by Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry’s Releases New Vegan Flavor

Remember the days when vegan ice cream was flavorless, plain, and not that exciting? Yeah, us either! Vegan ice cream has been on the rise for years, and Ben & Jerry’s is always coming out with new non-dairy flavors (fun fact: all of Ben & Jerry’s non-dairy flavors are vegan!).

The latest vegan flavor release from the ice cream giant was announced this week. Non-Dairy Oatmeal Dream Pie. Unlike some limited-edition flavors, this one is here to stay and is rolling out to retailers nationwide beginning this week.

Oatmeal Dream Pie is a vanilla ice cream base filled with chunks of oatmeal cookies and marshmallow swirls. The oatmeal cookies are sourced from the female and Black-owned vegan cookie company Partake. Partake is a certified B Corporation that makes vegan cookies that are free from the top 9 allergens.

Oatmeal Dream Pie is fully vegan and gluten-free and can be found in pints at retailers nationwide for $5.99 to $6.49.

Ice Cream and Social Justice

Ben & Jerry’s is committed to addressing social injustice in the US by supporting Black-owned and women-owned businesses. Last month, Ben & Jerry’s collaborated with filmmaker and activist Ava Duvernay on a new flavor: Lights! Caramel! Action! directed by Ava DuVernay. The flavor drops this month and is available in traditional and non-dairy varieties. Duvernay’s proceeds from the sales will go directly to her nonprofit organization ARRAY Alliance, which aims to advance social justice through art.

For more information about Ben & Jerry’s and its latest vegan flavor additions, visit BenJerry.com.