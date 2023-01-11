New Vegan Ghost Kitchen Serving Breakfast All Day Opens in LA

All Day Vegan Cafe is currently serving up comfort food classics out of the Honeybee Burger kitchen in Mid-City.

Vegan breakfast is available in LA, but it can be hard to find. The minds behind the popular vegan burger joint Honeybee Burger are aiming to change that. All Day Vegan Cafe is now open and serving up daily breakfast and classic diner fare.

Photo by All Day Vegan Cafe

Vegan Breakfast Options in LA

All Day Vegan Cafe is now open and serving food for pickup and delivery seven days a week. The concept was brought to life by the founders of Honeybee Burger, a vegan burger joint with two Los Angeles locations. For now, All Day Vegan Cafe is operating as a ghost kitchen out of the Honeybee Burger in Mid-City.

The menu was created to fill a void in the LA vegan food scene. While there are plenty of options when it comes to vegan food of all kinds across the city, finding vegan breakfast is a bit harder. Finding affordable vegan food can be even more difficult.

Most things on the All Day Vegan Cafe menu are under $10. The menu includes breakfast classics such as burritos, French toast, and pancakes. True to the brand’s name, all breakfast items are served all day. In addition to breakfast, the menu also includes classic diner fare such as patty melts, BLTs, fried chicken sandwiches, and fries and tater tots.

Vegan Breakfast Delivered in Los Angeles

Some of the menu items will be similar to those at Honeybee Burger, such as several of the breakfast burritos. Most items, however, will be entirely new and unique to All Day Vegan Cafe. To order food for pickup, visit the Honeybee Burger in Mid-City at 345 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036. To order delivery, check out Uber Eats. The All Day Vegan Cafe menu can be found there.

For more information, visit HoneybeeBurger.com or check out @alldayvegancafe on Instagram.