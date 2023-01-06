Cinnaholic Debuts Three New Flavors for Veganuary

The vegan cinnamon roll shop will offer the new flavors at all locations through the end of March.

Is there anything better than a warm, gooey vegan cinnamon roll on a rainy day? To celebrate the colder winter months, Cinnaholic has released three new warm and seasonal flavors.

Photo by Cinnaholic

New Vegan Flavors at Cinnaholic

Any time Cinnaholic releases new flavors, you know they’re going to be delicious! The three new rolls are now available at all locations until March 20. The S’mores Cookie Roll is filled with a gooey chocolate chip cookie, then rolled in graham crackers and topped with toasted marshmallows. The Biscoff Cookie Butter Roll is made with the classic Cinnaholic dough, Biscoff cookie butter frosting, Biscoff crumbs, powdered sugar, and sprinkles. The Candied Almond Roll is topped with candied almond frosting, marshmallows, pretzels, and homemade candied almonds.

“Our innovative limited-time offers have become a staple in our menu over the years, and there’s no better way to start off a new year than with some delicious new flavors,” said Leanne Cavallaro, VP of Operations. “We’ve taken three classic flavors and put our own twist on them, delivering fresh bakery items that are perfect for the winter months alongside a warm cup of hot chocolate.”

Cinnaholic has over 80 locations across the country and all three new rolls can be ordered in all stores, online, or through various third-party delivery apps.

The Best Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnaholic is one of the most popular and unassuming vegan restaurants out there. While the shop is 100% vegan, the branding doesn’t include that, so many people aren’t even aware that the entire store is vegan!

Vegan or not, Cinnaholic is one of the only gourmet bakeries that allows the customer to completely customize their cinnamon roll creations. With more than 20 frosting flavors and toppings to choose from, you can get whatever kind of vegan treat you’re craving.

For more information about Cinnaholic or its newest winter offerings, visit Cinnaholic.com.