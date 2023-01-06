Tabitha Brown’s Third Target Collection Drops Next Week

Beginning January 8, Tabitha Brown’s affordable third collection—which includes grocery and kitchen supplies under $10—will be available online and at most Target locations.

If you’re a fan of Tabitha Brown (and who isn’t, really?), then head on over to Target next week when the social media star’s third collection drops.

Photo by Target

Tabitha Brown for Target

In May of last year, TikTok star and “America’s mom” Tabitha Brown announced an ongoing partnership with Target. The partnership included four limited-time-only collections to launch from summer 2022 through spring 2023.

The first two collections dropped last year and included a size-inclusive swimwear line and a home decor line. In an effort to make the lines more accessible, most items can be found for under $30.

Next week, the third Tabitha Brown collection will drop at Target stores across the country. The third collection includes vegan food, kitchen and cookware essentials, tableware, and entertaining items. The collection ranges in price from $2.99-$90, with most items available for less than $10!

The Tabitha Brown grocery collection will include vegan soups and sauces, dips, spreads, snacks, pastas, and meatless proteins. Kitchen essentials will include branded skillets, oven mitts, serving sets, and tableware.

“Bringing people together over food makes my heart full, and I feel blessed to continue spreading nourishment and joy to Target’s guests,” said Tabitha Brown. “My goal for this third collection is to deliver Tab-approved vegan food options that taste good and feel good for the soul, and entertaining tools and essentials to help spread the love during mealtime with loved ones. I want to encourage y’all to be more intentional with what you feed your body so you can go on and shine your way.”

Tabitha Brown’s third collection at Target will be available in most Target stores and on Target.com beginning Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Tabitha Brown’s Vegan Legacy

If you’re unfamiliar with Tabitha Brown, we can’t recommend that you check her out enough. The vegan TikTok star adopted the moniker “America’s Mom” for her caring videos and gentle encouragement. She shares vegan recipe videos, food reviews, and wholesome content.

For more information about Tabitha Brown and her new collection at Target, visit IamTabithaBrown.com.