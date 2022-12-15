Vegan-Friendly Meal Delivery Service Thistle Expands to East Coast

This time of year can be stressful, and figuring out what to cook doesn’t always help. Luckily, the popular vegan-friendly meal delivery service Thistle is expanding to the East Coast for the first time!

Vegan-Friendly Meal Delivery Service in New York City

Thistle is a meal delivery service that has gained popularity on the West Coast over the past number of years. Thistle is a plant-forward service, meaning that most of the dishes are vegan as-is, with meat available as an add-on.

Everything at Thistle is gluten-free, dairy-free, and organic when possible. Thistle offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, juice, snacks, and wellness shots. Customers can tailor subscriptions to their needs, choosing meals to be delivered for 3-6 days per week.

Thistle has delivered over 15 million meals on the West Coast since its inception in 2015. This new expansion to the East Coast is the first step in a plan to double its customer reach by the end of 2023. To start, Thistle will only be delivering to Manhattan and Philadelphia residents. However, the brand plans to continue expanding throughout the Northeast.

“We’re working hard to build a more sustainable food system that makes plants accessible and, above all, irresistible,” said Shiri Avnery, PhD, co-founder and president of Thistle. “We empower people to harness the power of plants to better their health and the health of the planet. Our expansion to the East Coast is an incredibly exciting step in scaling our impact.”

Photo by Thistle

Vegan Options at Thistle

Thistle meals start at just $11.50 and this price decreases with larger subscriptions. The menu at Thistle changes weekly, so customers have the opportunity to try different meals. If you’d like to browse your options before you buy, check out the current menu.

Popular vegan options include the Za’Atar Orzo Salad, Kimchi Fried Rice, and the Passion Fruit Colada Smoothie with Toasted Coconut.

For more information about Thistle and its subscription options, visit Thistle.co.