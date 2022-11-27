Beyond Meat Teams up with American Cancer Society to Advance Cancer Research

The multi-year agreement will aim to advance research on plant-based meat and cancer prevention.

Beyond Meat has officially joined the fight against cancer. The alternative meat company has come to an agreement with the American Cancer Society (ACS). The multi-year plan will aim to further research on the impact that plant-based meats have on cancer prevention.

Photo by Beyond Meat

Does Switching to Plant-Based Meat Help Prevent Cancer?

That will be the question that Beyond Meat hopes to answer with this new partnership. Currently, the ACS recommends a “limited intake of processed and red meat,” according to William L. Dahut, Chief Scientific Officer at ACS. Beyond Meat is aiming to help build up the data that ACS has on plant-based meats and the dietary impacts of animal-free protein.

The new research will attempt to further the understanding of how plant-based meats contribute to healthy dietary patterns. Additionally, the research will look at the impact of these diet patterns in relation to cancer prevention.

This partnership is the first step toward long-term research in the plant-based protein field. Several short-term research studies have already shown that switching from animal-based protein to plant-based protein improves risk factors for heart disease. More research is needed, however, in determining if this same switch can help prevent cancer.

Research on the Link Between Animal Protein and Cancer

The last decade has seen a lot more studies on the impact of both animal proteins and plant-based proteins on overall health. In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified red meat as a carcinogen. Recent studies show a potential link between processed meats and an increased risk of some breast and prostate cancers. And in 2020, the Stanford University School of Medicine conducted a study evaluating the impact of replacing animal-based protein with Beyond Meat. The study found improvements in key health metrics such as cholesterol levels and TMAO levels when participants made the switch.

While these studies show a lot of promise, there is still a long way to go in shifting the way people think about and consume meat. For more information about Beyond Meat and its newest partnership with ACS, visit BeyondMeat.com.