New Punk-Themed Vegan Bar Opens in Silver Lake

Junkyard Dog opened on the corner of Sunset and Fountain earlier this month.

If you’re looking for a new vegan bar in Los Angeles, you’re in luck! Junkyard Dog opened in Silver Lake early this month.

Junkyard Dog

New Vegan Bar and Restaurant in Silver Lake

Junkyard Dog is a fully vegan bar and grill with an all-day food menu and curated cocktail program. The restaurant has an upscale sports bar feel, with a focus on punk music and pop art.

The full bar offers ample seating and three large TVs that are always turned to various sports channels. The rest of the restaurant features comfy booths, intimate tables, and games like life-sized Connect 4. There is an outdoor covered patio complete with cozy seating, mood lighting, and a dart board.

The restaurant opens for breakfast at 10am daily and is serving up beer, wine, and cocktails until 2am every night. The breakfast menu features vegan omelets and scrambles, burritos, sandwiches, and biscuits & gravy. All vegan, of course! Breakfast is served until 3pm.

The dinner menu is available from 5-10pm nightly and features a variety of cuisines and dishes. Mozzarella sticks, nachos, and salads are available alongside burgers, pizza, and pasta.

The bar menu features craft cocktails and mocktails, local and domestic beers, and even boozy milkshakes! Happy hour runs from 4-7pm daily, when everything on the menu (food and booze!) is $2 off.

And if you’re looking for after-dinner munchies? Check out the Late Night menu, which is available from 10pm-12am every day. The menu features burgers, loaded hot dogs, pizza, and chili cheese fries to satisfy all your cravings.

Junkyard Dog is the project of Adaline Hobbs, the owner of one of LA’s oldest vegan restaurants, Real Food Daily. Junkyard Dog is located at 4330 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029.

Silver Lake Vegan Options

Silver Lake is becoming a hub for vegan restaurants as more and more concepts are opening in the area. Earlier this year, the owner of Purgatory Pizza opened Hot Tongue Pizza, a fully vegan pizza joint. And this summer, OC-based Seabirds Kitchen opened in nearby Los Feliz.

With plant-based restaurants like Flore Vegan and Little Pine that have called the area home for years, Silver Lake is turning into a vegan mecca!

For more information about Junkyard Dog, check them out on Instagram at @JunkyardDogLA.