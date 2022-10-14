Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This Fall

The owner of the vegan-friendly Paw Paw bakery Sweet Bees is bringing plant-based offerings to Portage.

Adding to the list of inclusive Southwest Michigan dining establishments, vegan-friendly restaurant Glofoods Eatery will open its doors to the public this November. The brick-and-mortar will host a dedicated gluten-free, peanut-free, plant-based kitchen. This inclusive eatery is not only adding to the Portage vegan scene, but it’s also filling a community need. Sarah Scott, Glofoods Eatery owner and founder of Sweet Bees Bakery, created the concepts out of necessity. After her child was diagnosed with multiple food allergies, her ingredient perspective changed. Now, Scott is closing the allergy-friendly restaurant gap in the Southwest Michigan area in a super tasty way. We can’t wait to check out this gluten-free, plant-based eatery set to open in Portage, Michigan this fall!

Glofoods

Glofoods Eatery’s Vegan Menu

The Glofoods Eatery menu will feature artisan sandwiches, soups, salads, bowls, to-go lunches, brunch items, and more. Diners will find veganized classics like Chick’n Salad and “Egg” Salad handhelds. The Glofoods Eatery vegan menu will also include loaded toasties and veggie-packed salads. With freshness and creativity at the top of the ingredient list, what’s not to love? Glofoods will also offer fresh, allergy-friendly desserts from its sister company, Sweet Bees Bakery.

Sweet Bees Bakery

Can’t wait for the official launch of Glofoods? Head over to Sweet Bees Bakery for an inclusive, sweet treat in the meantime. Sweet Bees is an allergy-friendly, small-batch bakeshop located in Paw Paw, Michigan. The bakery features gluten- and dairy-free treats, most of which are also soy- and egg-free. Sweet Bees offers custom cakes, cookies, cupcakes, donuts, and more. Paw Paw, here we come!

While we love our current lineup of accommodating restaurants in the greater Kalamazoo area, we’re happy to welcome this new vegan Portage eatery. Find Glofoods at 7083 S Westnedge Ave, Portage, MI 49002, right next to vegan-friendly A Thai Café. Watch the new restaurant’s progress on Instagram at @glofoodseatery.