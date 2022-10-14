Portage, MI

Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This Fall

VegOut Magazine

The owner of the vegan-friendly Paw Paw bakery Sweet Bees is bringing plant-based offerings to Portage.

Adding to the list of inclusive Southwest Michigan dining establishments, vegan-friendly restaurant Glofoods Eatery will open its doors to the public this November. The brick-and-mortar will host a dedicated gluten-free, peanut-free, plant-based kitchen. This inclusive eatery is not only adding to the Portage vegan scene, but it’s also filling a community need. Sarah Scott, Glofoods Eatery owner and founder of Sweet Bees Bakery, created the concepts out of necessity. After her child was diagnosed with multiple food allergies, her ingredient perspective changed. Now, Scott is closing the allergy-friendly restaurant gap in the Southwest Michigan area in a super tasty way. We can’t wait to check out this gluten-free, plant-based eatery set to open in Portage, Michigan this fall!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qh7b9_0iZ2ZPa300
Glofoods

Glofoods Eatery’s Vegan Menu

The Glofoods Eatery menu will feature artisan sandwiches, soups, salads, bowls, to-go lunches, brunch items, and more. Diners will find veganized classics like Chick’n Salad and “Egg” Salad handhelds. The Glofoods Eatery vegan menu will also include loaded toasties and veggie-packed salads. With freshness and creativity at the top of the ingredient list, what’s not to love? Glofoods will also offer fresh, allergy-friendly desserts from its sister company, Sweet Bees Bakery.

Sweet Bees Bakery

Can’t wait for the official launch of Glofoods? Head over to Sweet Bees Bakery for an inclusive, sweet treat in the meantime. Sweet Bees is an allergy-friendly, small-batch bakeshop located in Paw Paw, Michigan. The bakery features gluten- and dairy-free treats, most of which are also soy- and egg-free. Sweet Bees offers custom cakes, cookies, cupcakes, donuts, and more. Paw Paw, here we come!

While we love our current lineup of accommodating restaurants in the greater Kalamazoo area, we’re happy to welcome this new vegan Portage eatery. Find Glofoods at 7083 S Westnedge Ave, Portage, MI 49002, right next to vegan-friendly A Thai Café. Watch the new restaurant’s progress on Instagram at @glofoodseatery.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# glofoods# vegan# plant based# gluten free# vegan restaurant

Comments / 0

Published by

VegOut is the premier plant-based food and culture magazine. From dining out to cooking at home, from ethical fashion to celeb interviews, VegOut is your source for all things vegan.

Los Angeles, CA
50 followers

More from VegOut Magazine

Black-Owned Vegan Ghost Kitchen Opens in Over 20 Cities Across the Country

Vegan vs Fries is bringing plant-based comfort food to a city near you!. After making waves in the foodie scene, the pickup and delivery concept Man vs Fries launched a vegan venture. Do you want loaded fries, burritos, and crunchwraps delivered to your door? Then keep an eye out for Vegan vs Fries! This year, the Black-owned vegan ghost kitchen will open in over 20 cities across the country.

Read full story
1 comments

Noodles & Company Adds Vegan Chicken to Menu at All Locations

This is the brand’s second plant-based protein option, and it’s here to stay!. Noodles & Company is already a pretty vegan-friendly establishment. This week, the company announced that it has added Impossible Chicken to the menu at all locations.

Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard Neighborhood

This will be the vegan fast-food restaurant’s 10th location—and second in Seattle. Get ready, Seattle. A new Next Level Burger is coming your way this December. Next Level Burger is one of the original vegan fast-food restaurants. It offers classic American comfort food options like burgers, shakes, loaded fries, and fried chicken sandwiches. The chain currently has locations in Oregon, New York, California, Texas, Colorado, and Washington.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Slutty Vegan Is Coming to Harlem Next Month

This will be the vegan restaurant’s eighth location and the second New York outpost. If you’re having a bit of déjà vu reading this headline, then you’re not alone! Slutty Vegan has almost doubled its locations this year alone. Next up is a new store in Harlem coming in November.

Read full story

MorningStar Farms Launches Vegan Chicken and Eggo Waffle Sandwich

The nationwide frozen food brand just debuted two new plant-based products, one of which includes Eggo’s first-ever vegan waffle. The beloved vegan-friendly brand is expanding its tasty selection! MorningStar Farms just released two new products, perfect for breakfast and lunch. Indulge in these protein-filled foods—you can thank us later. Both items boast dense flavor and are the ideal freezer staples. MorningStar’s Incogmeato line is a fresh approach to plant-based protein. Made to cook, taste, and look like meat, these new additions will leave your taste buds obsessed!

Read full story
Monrovia, CA

Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This November

This is Hart House’s second Los Angeles opening in just two months. The San Gabriel Valley is getting another plant-based option! Vegan fast-food restaurant Hart House will be opening in Monrovia this November.

Read full story

You’ll Love the Real-Life Stars in Oatly’s New YouTube Series ‘Will It Swap?’

The alternative milk brand debuted a new vegan cooking show featuring real people swapping out regular dairy for non-dairy alternatives in their favorite recipes. Love cooking series but wish they focused on real people instead of celebrities? Oatly’s new YouTube series Will It Swap? is the show for you!

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, Michigan

This all-vegan bar hosts local artists and features delectable small bites. Ann Arbor just got a new hot spot for vegan eats and a cultural hub for local artists. This past weekend, The North Star Lounge welcomed guests to enjoy a new community staple of a different kind—an all-vegan bar! The space offers tasty plant-based bites and non-stop music five days a week. Located at the intersection of N Fifth Avenue and Catherine St, this is sure to be your new go-to date night spot.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Plant-Based Meals Are Now the Default at New York City Hospitals

New York City Health + Hospitals partner with Greener by Default to launch default plant-based menus. There’s a new chapter in the history of veganism! New York City hospitals now offer a plant-based default menu to their patients to combat increasing health concerns. The plan was announced at the White House Conference on Health, Hunger, and Nutrition. Greener by Default, an organization that empowers institutions to serve inclusive, sustainable plant-based food, worked closely with New York City Health to launch this essential program.

Read full story
Carmel, IN

Vegan Cinnamon Roll Shop Opens in Indianapolis

The opening marks Cinnaholic’s first location in Indiana. Vegan cinnamon roll shop Cinnaholic just opened its doors to a new store in Carmel, Indiana—the chain’s first location in the Midwest state. Prepare yourself, then, to face loads of droolworthy options! Even your non-vegan friends will be satisfied with these plant-based sweet treats. So, go ahead—indulge in Cinnaholic’s cinnamon rolls, cookies, and more!

Read full story

Travis Barker Launches Vegan Skincare Line

Barker Wellness has added skincare to its collection of CBD wellness products. Vegan skincare infused with cannabinoids? Sign us up! Barker Wellness just announced the addition of a vegan skincare line to its collection of infused wellness products.

Read full story
Dayton, OH

Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada Steak

The plant-based carne asada was created in partnership with Beyond Meat and will be available for a limited time in a test market beginning next month. More vegan options at Taco Bell? Yes, please! The fast-food giant has teamed up with Beyond Meat to release plant-based carne asada.

Read full story

Black-Owned Vegan Meat Brand Now Served in Bay Area Schools

It’s time to make school lunches more nutritious and planet-friendly!. Although vegan food is becoming mainstream at grocery stores and restaurants, it hasn’t fully integrated into schools. Kids across the country are still being fed meals that are heavy in meat and dairy products. But, there is hope for a plant-forward future in schools! Because Better Chew’s vegan meat products are now available to 30,000 students in K-12 schools.

Read full story

Kourtney Kardashian Barker Debuts New Vegan Supplement Brand

Lemme drops today with three flavors of vegan gummy supplements. Looking for a new vegan vitamin or supplement? Kourtney Kardashian Barker just announced a new line of vegan supplements dropping this week: Lemme.

Read full story

Ghirardelli Debuts New Vegan Chocolate Chips

The non-dairy baking chips are the chocolate brand’s first intentional plant-based option. For those of you who are still scrounging for the best ever vegan chocolate chip cookie recipe … this is for you! Ghirardelli has just debuted new vegan chocolate baking chips!

Read full story

Just Salad Permanently Adds Vegan Chicken to Menu Nationwide

The vegan-friendly salad chain has partnered with Beyond Meat to offer customers more plant-based options. East coast-based salad chain Just Salad has added Beyond Chicken to its permanent menu at all locations.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy