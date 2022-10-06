MorningStar Farms Launches Vegan Chicken and Eggo Waffle Sandwich

The nationwide frozen food brand just debuted two new plant-based products, one of which includes Eggo’s first-ever vegan waffle.

The beloved vegan-friendly brand is expanding its tasty selection! MorningStar Farms just released two new products, perfect for breakfast and lunch. Indulge in these protein-filled foods—you can thank us later. Both items boast dense flavor and are the ideal freezer staples. MorningStar’s Incogmeato line is a fresh approach to plant-based protein. Made to cook, taste, and look like meat, these new additions will leave your taste buds obsessed!

MorningStar Farms

MorningStar Farms Releases Two New Vegan Products

The vegan frozen food brand launches two new exciting items! First up, the Incogmeato Plant-Based Hot & Spicy Crispy Chik’n Filet is the ultimate delicious patty. The vegan patty offers a spiced, crispy, crunchy exterior that boasts robust flavor. It’s also loaded with 17g of plant-based protein! Other mouthwatering lunch options from MorningStar include Veggie Buffalo and Original Chik Patties. Still in need of more appetizers for your football watch party? Then, try their chicken nuggets! You’ll find flavors like Veggie Zesty Ranch Chick’n, Veggie Sausage Pizza Bites, and more.

Looking, instead, for a vegan-friendly waffle option? Then, MorningStar’s second new product is for you! The Incogmeato Plant-Based Chik’n & Eggo Liège Style Waffle Sandwich is a tasty morning grab-and-go! This portable, convenient product features Eggo’s first vegan waffle. Additionally, the new Chik’n patty boasts a whopping 21g of protein. MorningStar Farms is a one-stop shop for flavor-packed breakfast items.

Coming to a Retailer Near You

MorningStar Farms’ new Incogmeato products are set to roll out to retailers across the country throughout the rest of this year. Find them at your local Walmart, Target, Ralphs, and more. Visit MorningStarFarms.com to find a store near you, and follow them on Instagram at @morningstarfarms to stay updated on new products!

Note that while MorningStar’s Incogmeato line is 100% vegan, some of their other options are not vegan-friendly.