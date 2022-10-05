New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, Michigan

This all-vegan bar hosts local artists and features delectable small bites.

Ann Arbor just got a new hot spot for vegan eats and a cultural hub for local artists. This past weekend, The North Star Lounge welcomed guests to enjoy a new community staple of a different kind—an all-vegan bar! The space offers tasty plant-based bites and non-stop music five days a week. Located at the intersection of N Fifth Avenue and Catherine St, this is sure to be your new go-to date night spot.

A Slice of The Big Easy in Michigan

The New Orleans-style bar is a vegan spot and music venue all in one! Owner Phillis Engelbert was inspired by a recent trip to the Louisiana city. She decided to bring New Orleans’ signature jazzy style home and create Ann Arbor’s first all-vegan bar. The North Star Lounge occupies a historic red-brick two-story that features local artists in genres like contemporary jazz, bluegrass, and boogie-woogie piano. While many bars require an entrance fee, The North Star Lounge is a free spot for everyone to enjoy. The lounge hosts a lineup of local acts to celebrate the area’s vibrant community all week long. Some events include LGBTQ+ night on Tuesdays, Hot Club Jazz Wednesdays, and more!

The North Star Lounge

New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Food

While you are enjoying the swanky tunes, don’t forget your grub! The vegan joint offers veganized bar favorites such as BBQ Jackfruit Sliders, Beet Hummus with Tilly Chips, and an Orange Orzo Pasta Salad. Additionally, if you need to satisfy your sweet tooth, you’re in luck. Try their gluten-free chocolate raspberry tart! This shortbread comes filled with a layer of raspberry jam topped with chocolate ganache and garnished with fresh raspberries.

To see the full menu and list of weekly events, visit nstarlounge.com and follow them on Instagram at @northstarlounge. The lounge is open from 5-11pm Tuesday through Saturday, with live music from 7-10pm.