Plant-Based Meals Are Now the Default at New York City Hospitals

New York City Health + Hospitals partner with Greener by Default to launch default plant-based menus.

There’s a new chapter in the history of veganism! New York City hospitals now offer a plant-based default menu to their patients to combat increasing health concerns. The plan was announced at the White House Conference on Health, Hunger, and Nutrition. Greener by Default, an organization that empowers institutions to serve inclusive, sustainable plant-based food, worked closely with New York City Health to launch this essential program.

New York City Hospitals’ Default Vegan Menu

Hospital patients can now opt for a plant-based menu across New York City! This incredible effort is pioneered by the team at Greener by Default, an initiative of the Better Food Foundation. Both organizations advocate for more plant-forward options in large institutions. As a result, this new program will drastically change the lives of New Yorkers battling life-threatening diseases. The vegan menu will target patient health by reducing the cholesterol and saturated fat content of meals and increasing fiber and micronutrients.

New York City Health + Hospitals

New York City Paves the Way for Plant-Forward Hospitals

For New York City, serving default plant-based meals is nothing new. In April 2022, hospitals began to serve vegan lunches to their patients. And adding dinner will impact about 600,000-800,000 meals throughout the year. Today, more than half of the eligible patients opt for plant-based specials. “Ninety-five percent of patients in the pilot program responded positively to NYC Health and Hospitals’ incredible new menus that reflect New York’s rich cultural diversity,” said Katie Cantrell, Co-Director of Greener by Default. “These menus are a welcome shift from typical hospital foods Americans famously dread. Meals like sancocho, a zesty burrito bowl with jicama slaw, and Southern black-eyed peas with plant-based cornbread aren’t just healthier, they’re tastier too.”

This program is a more sustainable and healthier solution for hospitals and a massive step toward plant-based accessibility for those who need it most. To learn more about this fantastic effort, visit greenerbydefault.com.