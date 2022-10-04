Carmel, IN

Vegan Cinnamon Roll Shop Opens in Indianapolis

VegOut Magazine

The opening marks Cinnaholic’s first location in Indiana.

Vegan cinnamon roll shop Cinnaholic just opened its doors to a new store in Carmel, Indiana—the chain’s first location in the Midwest state. Prepare yourself, then, to face loads of droolworthy options! Even your non-vegan friends will be satisfied with these plant-based sweet treats. So, go ahead—indulge in Cinnaholic’s cinnamon rolls, cookies, and more!

Cinnaholic Opens in Carmel, Indiana

This much-loved vegan spot expands to Carmel, Indiana! Cinnaholic is the ultimate bakery for all things cinnamon rolls. As a result, Indiana residents can now enjoy the brand’s unique gourmet flavors. Like with all locations, Cinnaholic’s new spot is locally owned and operated. Small business owners Sonya Strawser and Manjit Kaur will run this latest store. “It is such an honor to be part of the Cinnaholic brand! This brings a delicious, plant-based concept to the residents of Carmel and the surrounding communities,” said Strawser. “The fact that we’re part of the very first Cinnaholic in Indiana is exciting. And I cannot wait to see the further growth of Cinnaholic as it expands in the state.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00gUAV_0iM2uPlb00
Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic’s All-Vegan Menu

Cinnaholic’s Carmel location offers the same tasty menu we have all come to know and love. This includes the famous customizable cinnamon rolls, edible cookie dough, and additional sweet treats. You can also indulge in other must-haves like brownies, cookies, “Baby Buns,” and “Cinnacakes.” In addition, you will find Dole Whip (a gluten-free and dairy-free soft serve)! Then, to top it off, expect seasonal menu items on the menu in the coming months.

To stay updated on the newest location, visit Cinnaholic.com and follow @cinnaholic.carmel on Instagram. Cinnaholic’s Carmel shop is located at 13580 S Rangeline Road, Carmel, IN 46032. Store hours are Monday-Thursday from 10am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 10am-10pm, and Sunday from 12-6pm.

# vegan# plant based# cinnamon roll# cinnaholic# indianapolis

Comments / 0

Published by

VegOut is the premier plant-based food and culture magazine. From dining out to cooking at home, from ethical fashion to celeb interviews, VegOut is your source for all things vegan.

Los Angeles, CA
25 followers

