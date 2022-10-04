Travis Barker Launches Vegan Skincare Line

VegOut Magazine

Barker Wellness has added skincare to its collection of CBD wellness products.

Vegan skincare infused with cannabinoids? Sign us up! Barker Wellness just announced the addition of a vegan skincare line to its collection of infused wellness products.

Vegan Wellness Brand Uses CBD to Help Maintain Health

Earlier this year, musician Travis Barker founded a vegan wellness brand: Barker Wellness. The brand launched with the intention to bring people vegan and cruelty-free products for wellness and recovery.

Barker is a long-time vegan and outspoken advocate for the healing benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids. Cannabinoids are naturally occurring compounds found in the Cannabis sativa plant. However, there is no THC in any of the Barker Wellness products.

Barker discovered how beneficial CBD products were in aiding his mind and body recovery in his busy lifestyle. He started Barker Wellness to bring people a product that aligned with both his passion for animal welfare and the healing benefits of CBD.

Barker Wellness launched with several products aimed at helping people maintain health, manage pain, and achieve better sleep. The wellness line was a success, and this week, the brand announced the addition of a vegan skincare line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fvQAk_0iKnUmEg00
Barker Wellness

Vegan Skincare Infused with Cannabinoids

The new vegan skincare line from Barker Wellness has five products in its initial launch. As with the initial line of Barker Wellness products, this skincare launch was created to provide calming and rejuvenating effects. The Face Cleanser, Daily Moisturizer, Eye Serum, Face Serum, and Renewal Balm are available exclusively through Barker Wellness and Revolve.

All five products are infused with various cannabinoids, such as CBD, CBC, CBG, and CBN. Each cannabinoid has a documented effect on the skin, such as relaxing muscles or calming inflammation. Additionally, all products contain peptides, vitamins, minerals, and natural extracts to support skin health.

For more information about the new vegan skincare line from Barker Wellness, visit BarkerWellness.com.

