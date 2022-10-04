Black-Owned Vegan Meat Brand Now Served in Bay Area Schools

It’s time to make school lunches more nutritious and planet-friendly!

Although vegan food is becoming mainstream at grocery stores and restaurants, it hasn’t fully integrated into schools. Kids across the country are still being fed meals that are heavy in meat and dairy products. But, there is hope for a plant-forward future in schools! Because Better Chew’s vegan meat products are now available to 30,000 students in K-12 schools.

The Rollout of Vegan Meat Products Into Bay Area School Districts

This August, Better Chew announced the rollout of its vegan meat products into three Bay Area school districts. Approximately 30,000 students from kindergarten to twelfth grade will have access to these plant-based proteins. The vegan meat will be served in many delicious dishes. For example, Better Chew collaborated with WOC-owned Alicia Tamales on vegan tamales to introduce to schools.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our company, and we are humbled and thanking God for opening these doors! We have a mission to change lives one chew at a time, and there’s nothing like knowing we can help kids eat healthy! Like I always say, ‘Don’t give up on your dreams, and keep pushing,’” said Chef Chew, owner of Better Chew.

Black-Owned Vegan Meat Company

What’s not to love about Better Chew? For starters, the Black-owned vegan meat company makes delicious products. Its portfolio of plant-based proteins highlights the best comfort food classics. Smokehouse Beefy Ribs, Southern Style Fried Fish, and Fried Chicken, to name a few.

Another reason we love Better Chew? The brand stands for a great cause—to “democratize access to plant-based food for all people.” Chef Chew works to get his products in food deserts, schools, communities of color, and other underserved areas.

Plant-Based Options at Schools Across the Country

Schools across the country are incorporating plant-based items into their offerings. Most recently, NYC public schools introduced vegan meals like veggie tacos, chickpea wraps, and PB&J sandwiches. In addition, six school districts in California and Washington serve Rebellyous vegan chicken nuggets. Hopefully, more schools follow suit in providing nutritious vegan meals to their students.

For more information about Better Chew and its community initiatives, follow @betterchew on Instagram and check out EatBetterChew.com.

