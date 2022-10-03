Kourtney Kardashian Barker Debuts New Vegan Supplement Brand

Lemme drops today with three flavors of vegan gummy supplements.

Looking for a new vegan vitamin or supplement? Kourtney Kardashian Barker just announced a new line of vegan supplements dropping this week: Lemme.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegan Supplement Brand

A vegan gummy vitamin made without gelatin and with clinically tested medicinal herbs? Sign us up! Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s new brand of vegan vitamins and supplements, Lemme, launches on September 27 with three variations.

For the matcha and coffee lovers, this first gummy is for you. Lemme Matcha contains organic matcha and vitamin B12 to provide an energy boost and support cellular energy.

Lemme Chill is the perfect gummy for when you’re feeling a bit stressed. Made with ashwagandha, passionflower, and lemon balm, Lemme Chill helps support reduced stress and balanced cortisol levels.

And when you’re looking for a caffeine-free replacement for your morning cup of coffee, Lemme Focus is the gummy for you. Made with organic Lion’s Mane mushrooms, MCT oil, and B12, Lemme Focus helps improve attention and concentration without the caffeine come-down.

All three gummies consist of a blend of clinically studied ingredients for the best result.

“After years of struggling to find the right supplements, I embarked on a journey to create science-backed products that you would legitimately look forward to taking every day,” said founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Lemme

Healthy Vegan Vitamins Without Fillers

Aside from the entire Lemme line being vegan, all three gummies are gluten-free and non-GMO. They are also made without corn syrup, glucose syrup, palm oil, artificial sweeteners, and synthetic colors.

In addition, the brand is utilizing 100% post-consumer recycled materials for its bottles and caps. And, all shipping mailers and boxes are made with recycled materials. The brand has also partnered with One Tree Planted and will be planting thousands of trees each year to offset its carbon footprint.

For more information about Lemme, visit LemmeLive.com.