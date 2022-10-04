Just Salad Permanently Adds Vegan Chicken to Menu Nationwide

The vegan-friendly salad chain has partnered with Beyond Meat to offer customers more plant-based options.

East coast-based salad chain Just Salad has added Beyond Chicken to its permanent menu at all locations.

Vegan Chicken at Just Salad

Just Salad is a vegan-friendly salad chain with dozens of locations across the East Coast. In addition to customizable salads, Just Salad also offers warm veggie bowls, soups, smoothies, and wraps. This week, the restaurant announced the addition of Beyond Chicken to all of its locations.

The Beyond Chicken will be featured in the Chipotle Cowboy Salad. The salad is vegan as-is and consists of romaine lettuce, homemade pico de gallo, and chipotle vinaigrette. Customers will also be able to choose Beyond Chicken when building their own salads.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership with Beyond Meat, Just Salad is offering a promotion on October 12. Guests who order in-store with a reusable bowl can add Beyond Chicken to any salad or warm bowl for free! Additionally, customers who purchase a meal on the Just Salad app can also add the Beyond Chicken for free to any salad, warm bowl, or wrap.

Just Salad

More Vegan Options at Just Salad

Just Salad is one of the most vegan-friendly fast-casual restaurant chains on the East Coast. The brand has a partnership with vegan cheese brand Violife for those looking for dairy-free cheese options. Additionally, many of Just Salad’s homemade dressings are vegan.

Just Salad’s online menu can be filtered by vegan lifestyle for all available options. Popular vegan entrees include the Tokyo Supergreens salad with tofu, the Feisty Fiesta Bowl, and the Earth Bowl.

Just Salad also has a firm commitment to sustainability. The restaurant runs a reusable bowl program, which allows customers to purchase a reusable salad bowl for $1. Simply bring the bowl into any Just Salad location and enjoy your salad in that container rather than a disposable one. In an effort to encourage more people to choose this option, customers receive one free topping each time they use the bowl.

For more information about Just Salad, its new partnership with Beyond Meat, and its sustainability practices, visit JustSalad.com.