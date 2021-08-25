New York Eats: Ladurée for Macarons

Vee Eats

Looking for the best macarons in the city? Look no further because Laduree has the fluffiest and authentic macarons that you must check out. I visited Paris a few years ago and discovered Laduree so I was surprised to see a location here in New York City but I am glad I stumbled upon it. Located in Soho, there is an area where you can order all their desserts for a quick grab and go. In the back, there is also a restaurant where you can dine in for lunch and dinner. It has a beautiful garden and dining space which is perfect for Instagram-worthy photo ops. Even the interior of the shop reminds me of Paris since everything is very similar and French-inspired. There are also other locations around the city on Madison Avenue and Hudson Yards but I will be focusing on the Soho location. If you are interested in dining at the restaurant, you must make a reservation online. They also accept walk-ins but are usually booked out since that is a popular location. Laduree is perfect for a girl’s date for afternoon tea, brunch, or even a cute date spot to enjoy the beautiful ambiance. While it is not the cheapest place to visit, their desserts are to die for and you must add Laduree to your list!

Known for the best macarons, there are plenty of flavors to choose from, especially flavors you don’t usually find elsewhere. Choose from rose, orange blossom, pistachio, Marie-Antoinette (black tea, citrus, honey), and more! There are also seasonal flavors that you can ask them about. While they are pricey, they are worth the price even though it averages around $3 per macaron. Depending on the number of macarons you choose, it comes in a beautiful floral box that is perfect for gifting to others or keeping as a decoration piece. The boxes can keep 4, 6, 12, 15, or 24 macarons. Besides macarons, there are also other classic French pastries like passionfruit raspberry tart, strawberry poppy eclair, ispahan, croissants, and more! Not only is each item crafted with care, but they are also delicious and worth the splurge.

Treat yourself by grabbing the most delicious macarons in the city! Trust me, your tastebuds will thank you as you bite into the fluffy and flavorful macaron. I would highly recommend this place and can’t stop visiting them when I am in the area. I've tried other places and still find myself coming back to Laduree each time.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.