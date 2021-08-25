New York City, NY

New York Eats: The Halal Guys

When you are in New York, there are plenty of street food vendors selling all types of food like hot dogs, soft serve, popcorn, and more. One of the more popular vendors is halal chicken and rice which is a hearty plate of rice, lettuce, pita bread, and meat served with a drizzle of white sauce. The most popular cart is The Halal Guys which has expanded all over the United States with their delicious food. Since I frequently visited the restaurant in the Bay Area, I knew I had to stop by the original cart where everything started. They are open every day and caters to the late-night crowd since it is usually open until 4 am or 5:30 am on the weekends. Located on W 53rd street, make sure to visit this location for the original one. There are plenty of other carts around them so don’t be deceived by them unless it says The Halal Guys with their signature yellow and red colors. The service is generally pretty fast since everything is ready and they are cooking it on the stop. All of their items are under $10 and you get a pretty big portion with the amount they give.

Known for their platters, you can choose chicken, beef gyro, falafel, or the combo option with the chicken & beef gyro mixed. The small is enough for one meal but the regular is enough for two people to share and fill them up. If you are not interested in a platter with rice, they also offer sandwiches with the same options. Some side dishes are hummus, fries, or baklava to add to your order. I got the combo platter and they filled it to the brim with rice, lettuce, chicken, and beef, and topped it off with their signature white sauce. I also asked for a dab of their hot sauce but make sure to only get a little unless you have a high spice tolerance. Mix everything up and get a bit of everything in one bite and it is absolute perfection. The sauce ties in all the flavors together and the meat is well cooked. You can also ask for more sauce packets if there is not enough. The lettuce adds a nice refreshing crunch to the meal and the rice is not clumpy or mussy. Everything works well and I can see why this is the leading halal street vendor. For the price point and food, this is a huge bang for the buck.

Check out The Halal Guys when you are in the area! They also have a few locations sprinkled throughout the city but always go for the W 53rd Street one since that is the original and nothing beats it!

New York City, NY

New York Eats: Xi’an Famous Foods

If you are obsessed with hand-pulled noodles, you must try Xi’an Famous Foods in the city! Known for their Xi’an cuisine and the chewiest noodles, this is going to be one of your favorites in no time. You can see the workers making and hand pulling the noodles right in front of you. One thing I love about hand-pulled noodles is the texture since it tends to be more on the bouncy side and each piece is different and unique. Keep in mind that Xi’an cuisine is more on the spicy side due to the spices and chili oil so be prepared to drink water. There are plenty of locations around the city however due to the pandemic, some have been temporarily closed so make sure to check their website for the most up-to-date hours. Xi’an Famous Foods also have indoor and outdoor dining depending on your preference. I visited the Bayard Street location in Chinatown and was able to dine in. You order first with the cashier then you will get a number and it is open seating. Each order takes about 10 - 15 minutes to make since it is made to order and very fresh.

New York Eats: Ichiran Ramen

Ichiran is known as one of Japan’s top ramen restaurants with its delicious tonkotsu ramen! However, one thing that sets them apart is their solo booths for dining. Upon stepping into the establishment and getting seated, you are placed in a private booth where there is a wooden flap between you and the server. You sit in a booth and a form is ready for you to fill out your options. Once you are ready, click the button on the booth and a server will be with you and prepare your bowl of ramen. Within 5 minutes, the flap opens and you are given your ramen. You do not get to see the face of who is serving you and are instead only greeted by their voice. The concept behind this is so there are no distractions so you can enjoy your ramen in peace. This is perfect for those who prefer to eat alone or want to try a different dining experience. There are a few locations in New York but the popular location is in Midtown on W 31st Street. There is usually a line but it goes by quickly so it is definitely worth the wait. One thing to note is Ichiran is a no-tipping establishment so it is already included in the price which is why a bowl of ramen is around $20.

New York Eats: Katz's Delicatessen

One of the most highly rated restaurants in all of New York City, I’m sure everyone has heard about Katz's Delicatessen! With close to thirteen thousand reviews and four stars on Yelp, Katz is New York’s oldest delicatessen since 1888 and is famous for its pastrami sandwich. Upon entering the establishment, you are given a ticket from security and go through a line until it is your turn to order at the counter. Make sure to keep the ticket with you since they add your order to the ticket and ring you up once you are finished with your food. If you lose your ticket, you will have to pay a fee so keep it with you. There is also plenty of seating in the restaurant so don't worry about the lines. There are photos framed all over the walls which you can see which famous people have stopped by to visit. It is extremely entertaining and you are bound to recognize a couple of faces. Depending on when you visit Katz’s, it gets busy especially during the weekends so I would avoid going then and save it for a weekday to avoid the long lines.

New York Eats: Kimura Japanese Hotpot

As we are approaching fall and the seasons are changing, I have been craving more hearty and comfort food. I’ve been on the hunt to find authentic Japanese food in the city and think I found my favorite spot! Located on Saint Marks Place in East Village, you’ll find Kimura, home of authentic Japanese hot pot, in the city. I stumbled upon this place after exploring the neighborhood and the beautiful exterior and interior of the restaurant caught my eye. It reminds me of Japan and has a nice and calming ambiance. There is indoor and outdoor dining although seating is very limited outside. I would highly suggest making a reservation via the Yelp app before you come since they are popular. I was lucky enough to walk in and got a table right at the bar facing the outside on a weekday. However, there were plenty of people who also tried to walk in but were turned away since they were full. If you have been craving Japanese hot pot, sushi, beer, sake, and more, check out Kimura when you are in the East Village area.

New York Eats: Ladurée for Macarons

Looking for the best macarons in the city? Look no further because Laduree has the fluffiest and authentic macarons that you must check out. I visited Paris a few years ago and discovered Laduree so I was surprised to see a location here in New York City but I am glad I stumbled upon it. Located in Soho, there is an area where you can order all their desserts for a quick grab and go. In the back, there is also a restaurant where you can dine in for lunch and dinner. It has a beautiful garden and dining space which is perfect for Instagram-worthy photo ops. Even the interior of the shop reminds me of Paris since everything is very similar and French-inspired. There are also other locations around the city on Madison Avenue and Hudson Yards but I will be focusing on the Soho location. If you are interested in dining at the restaurant, you must make a reservation online. They also accept walk-ins but are usually booked out since that is a popular location. Laduree is perfect for a girl’s date for afternoon tea, brunch, or even a cute date spot to enjoy the beautiful ambiance. While it is not the cheapest place to visit, their desserts are to die for and you must add Laduree to your list!

New York Eats: Sushi by Bou for Omakase Speakeasy Experience

Have you ever tried an omakase speakeasy experience in New York City? If not, you must add it to your list to go to one right away! Sushi by Bou creates the ultimate speakeasy experience by creating timed omakase. You can choose between a 30 minute or 60-minute option. You have to make a reservation online to attend which you can easily do using the Yelp app. There are a few locations all over the city and each one has the same concept. Prepare to step into the omakase with the freshest fish that is locally sourced and an amazing ambiance. Check them out in Times Square, Chelsea, Nomad, and even in the Versace Mansion if you are in Miami. Trust me, this is one sushi experience you do not want to miss.

New York City, NY

New York Eats: Angel’s Share Speakeasy

One of my favorite places to visit in New York City, Angel’s Share is by far the best speakeasy I have ever been to in my life. Located in East Village on 8 Stuyvesant Street, they currently have a parklet for outdoor seating. There are plenty of tables and they even have heaters and covering so you enjoy the drinks. They accept walk-ins however the line is usually pretty long so I would suggest making a reservation ahead of time before you arrive. However, I want to focus on the actual restaurant and speakeasy part of the review. Hidden inside a Japanese izakaya restaurant, you walk up the steps to the restaurant and there is a door on the left side. Knock and there is a hostess there who will need to see your vaccination card and confirm your reservation if you have one. Otherwise, you can put your number down and they will text you when the table is ready. Upon entering the speakeasy, the ambiance is intimate and quiet. They have a full bar on display where you can watch the servers make their unique drinks. Above the bar lies a full ceiling mural where there is interesting artwork.

New York City, NY

New York Eats: Chinatown Ice Cream Factory

Looking for one of the best ice creams in the city? Check out Chinatown Ice Cream Factory located in Chinatown on 65 Bayard Street. You’ll find one of the most unique and interesting flavors at this shop and be blown away by how delicious they are. I have heard great things about this place and finally got the chance to visit it after exploring the neighborhood. It is more on the expensive side for ice cream but you can get two flavors in one scoop and they fill it to the brim on the waffle cone. The pricing starts at $6.50 for one scoop and goes up to $10.50 for 3 scoops. You can also get a pint for $10.75 if there is a specific flavor you enjoy. The shop gets pretty busy during the weekends so I would recommend visiting them during the weekdays. You can also sample the ice cream flavors before you place an order. The ice cream is all made in-house so you are getting fresh and high-quality soft serve. If you check-in with Yelp, they are offering a free topping when you do so. Chinatown Ice Cream Factory does not have any indoor or outdoor seating so it is more of a grab-and-go spot.

New York City, NY

New York Eats: Two Hands Seoul Fresh Corn Dogs

Korean corn dogs have been all the rage recently since you get an amazing cheese pull when you bite into it. I’ve been on the hunt for one in the city and stumbled upon Two Hands when I was exploring East Village. Located on Avenue A right across from Tompkin Park, you’ll find large crowds of people here enjoying their Korean corn dogs. The store is pretty small but they have an outdoor area to enjoy your food. To avoid the line, I would recommend using the Yelp app to order delivery or schedule for pickup. Two Hands have 7 different corn dog flavors you can choose ranging from Seoul classic dog, Two Hands dog (ranch sauce), spicy dog (spicy sauce and Cheetos powder), potato dog (potato cubes), crispy rice dog (rice puffs), injeolmi dog (bean powder), and a classic state fair corn dog. There are also other items like tater tots. If you are looking to get a set deal, they also have options for 3 corn dogs or their mega-star set which comes with 5 corn dogs to try. If you have been meaning to try these popular corn dogs, check out Two Hands since they have plenty of variety and each one is made to order so it is fresh and crispy when you bite into it.

New York City, NY

New York Eats: Taiyaki NYC

Taiyaki has been a popular destination to visit for their legendary fish-shaped ice cream cones in New York for years. Located on Baxter between Canal and Hester Street in Little Italy, you’ll find a small shop with one of the best soft serves in the city. Known for their taiyaki which looks like a fish, you’ll find a great selection of their signatures along with souffle pancakes, or you can build your own ice cream. Each cone ranges from $6 - $9 which isn’t too bad since this is a delicious dessert and very Instagrammable as well. The most popular option I’ve seen on social media is the unicorn taiyaki which comes with a red bean taiyaki cone, any flavor of ice cream, unicorn sprinkles, and unicorn horn, and ears. Not only is it adorable but the ice cream is creamy and doesn’t melt as fast. I can tell that they use high-quality ingredients which are worth the price point. The interior of the shop is also aesthetic and beautiful. Taiyaki also has a cute Care Bear design on their wall so you can take photos in front of it. There is currently a collaboration with Rilakkuma so you can get ice cream in its head shape which is perfect for those who are obsessed with the character.

New York City, NY

New York Eats: Raku Udon

Looking for the best udon restaurant in all of New York City? Raku is one place you must add to your list right away if you are obsessed with thick and chewy udon noodles. I have visited this restaurant multiple times and still find myself craving it at least every two weeks. There are two locations which you can visit in either East Village or Soho but I usually frequent the East Village location. The shop is quite small but there is plenty of outdoor seating outside at the parklet. Depending on when you come, it gets extremely busy during lunch and dinner time on the weekends so I would highly suggest coming early if you can. You can scan the menu from a QR code at the table. Raku has a great selection of items on its menu ranging from cold or hot appetizers, donburis, cold udon, hot udon, desserts, and beer. The prices here average around $7- $20 which is more on the expensive side for a bowl of udon but the quality and taste are delicious. If you ever find yourself craving a bowl of authentic udon, check out Raku.

New York Eats: Cote for Michelin Star Korean Barbecue

Known as New York City’s first Korean steakhouse and has one Michelin star, Cote has been on my list of restaurants to visit and I finally got to visit when I was in the city. If you are looking for an upscale and high-end restaurant for Korean barbeque, check out Cote for the ultimate experience. Located in the Flat Iron district, you can find Cote on W 22nd Street. I would highly recommend making reservations since they do not accept walk-ins and are usually booked out in advance. Upon entering the restaurant, it feels like a nightclub with a dark ambiance and neon signs. They have a full bar where you can watch them make drinks and plenty of booth seating around the restaurant. Unlike most Korean barbecue restaurants, there is not an all-you-can-eat option here and instead, the popular options to choose from are either the Butcher’ Feast or the Steak Omakase. The staff also prepares and cooks for you on the grill versus you doing it yourself.

New York Eats: MáLà Project for Dry Pot

Now that we are officially in summer, I have been straying away from hot pot and getting dry pot again. If you have never had a dry pot before, think about the dry version of the classic hot pot where the ingredients are stir-fried over an extremely high wok and infused with spicy and numbing spices. Dry pots are known to be spicier since the sauce is usually incorporate with over twenty different spices so the taste is very distinctive. I heard such great reviews about MáLà Project and have been dying to try their version of the dish. One thing that makes the MáLà Project stand is the ability to customize your dry pot to how spicy it is and which ingredients you would like. It can be tailored to your personal preferences and there are many options to choose from. Since each item is a la carte, it does add up so make sure to be mindful of it. They are also pretty generous with their portions which is great. If you are a huge fan of their chili oil in their pots, they also sell jars of it near the front so you can purchase it. You can also order online instead of dining in since it gets busy during the weekends. The location I went to was in East Village on 1st Avenue.

Berkeley, CA

Berkeley Eats: Ippudo Ramen

Known as one of the best ramen spots in the Bay Area, check out Ippudo for their delicious tonkotsu pork broth ramen in downtown Berkeley. Ippudo was founded in Japan’s ramen capital of Hakata so I have very high expectations of this place. Located on 2015 Shattuck Avenue, you’ll find it right next to Blue Bottle Coffee. Since this is downtown, there is no parking lot so you have to find street parking which gets packed and busy. Before the pandemic, the line for Ippudo used to be an hour to two-hour wait but with the current situation, you can walk right in and get seated. I came with a group of four on a weekday around opening time and was immediately seated. You have to scan the QR table to see the menu. Order with the staff and the food is usually ready in 15 minutes since they are preparing everything from scratch. I find the service on the slower side but it might be because they were short-staffed earlier in the morning. The price for a bowl of ramen ranges from $14 - $17. Besides their ramen, there are also appetizers like their famous Ippudo buns for their melt-in-your-mouth chashu as well as starters like edamame and gyoza. For beverages, you can find alcoholic options like Japanese craft sake and beers and non-alcoholic drinks as well.

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Eats: Howlin' Ray's

Howlin' Ray's have been on my list of restaurants to try in Los Angeles for their fried chicken sandwich whenever I am in the area. Every time I am looking for food recommendations from friends or looking on Yelp to get ideas, Howlin Rays is always at the top so I decided to check it out for myself to see what the hype is all about. Located in a Chinatown plaza on N Broadway, it is on the bottom floor where you’ll see a swarm of people waiting for their sandwiches. Before the pandemic, the line to order used to take about an hour to two, especially during the weekends. Due to the pandemic, they shift to an online ordering system where it is done via Postmates. A pro tip is to time and figure out how long it will take you to get there based on the estimated delivery time online. Even if you arrive to order online, the staff will direct you to order via Postmates and it will be ready in 15-20 minutes but it depends on the number of orders received. Make sure to order early or try to avoid the lunch and dinner rush since they tend to be too busy to receive orders. Keep checking and refreshing their page and you might get lucky. Overall, my experience with ordering was fine and the staff was extremely friendly and helpful if you have any questions. Shoutout to Matt for having amazing customer service.

Buena Park, CA

Buena Park Eats: Flippoly for Korean Egg Sandwiches

If you are looking for the ultimate breakfast sandwich, you should try Korean egg sandwiches since the texture and flavors are way better than your typical egg and sausage sandwich on an English muffin. Korean sandwiches are different since they use thick pieces of brioche bread and are filled with your choice of meat and topped with a special mayo-based sauce. Think about a thick sandwich waiting for you to devour it. One of my favorite places to check out is Flippoly in Buena Park. Located in The Source plaza, you’ll find it on the bottom floor right across from a Korean shaved ice place. Since it is in a plaza, there is plenty of parking in the lot and you can also explore the different shops when you are done eating. Flippoly mainly focuses on the egg sandwiches but they used to also have cronuts. All the items on the menu are less than $10 which is a steal for the amount of food they gave you. The sandwiches are more than enough to fill you up and they also have plenty of coffee options like dalgona or juice to pair with it.

Burlingame, CA

Burlingame Eats: Truedan Boba

There have been more boba shops opening up around the Bay Area and Truedan is slowly making its way throughout Northern California. Originally started in Taiwan at the Shilin Night Market, it has arrived mostly in the South Bay and is wowing everyone with their delicious boba, high-quality teas and their signature brown sugar drink. The first location was in Daly City at the Westlake Center then expanded to the Skyline Plaza and now they opened their third location in Burlingame. The boba shop is quite small and there is no parking so you have to find street parking around the area. Upon walking into the store, you have to go all the way down. The interior and aesthetic are very clean and minimal. The menu is displayed above the counter and they also have an area where it shows their top drinks. The price point is around $6 - $8 per drink so it is more on the expensive side but it comes in a large cup and you get a decent amount of boba and toppings.

Napa, CA

Best Pastries and Sweets in Napa Valley: Bouchon Bakery

Ah, Bouchon Bakery, one of the few places I would drive over an hour to just so I can get their delicious flaky croissants and fluffy macarons. I always make sure to make a pitstop to this bakery whenever I am in Napa for wine tasting. Make sure to add extra time to your itinerary if you want to stop by Bouchon since there is always a long line out the door. With the pandemic, they are limiting even more people in the bakery, and takes about 20 minutes to half an hour for you to order your goods. The wait is worth it for the French pastries' deliciousness though and the line goes rather quickly. If you've been looking for your next bakery for French pastries, Bouchon Bakery is ranked number one on my list and I would recommend it to anyone! Located between Napa and St. Helena in Yountville, stop by the downtown area where it is filled with extravagant and $$$ restaurants. If you're a huge fan of Thomas Keller, this is one of his branches so you know everything is high quality and that you are getting the ultimate food experience when you try his items. While it is more on the pricey side for baked goods, I would consider it reasonable given the high quality of the pastries.

San Francisco, CA

Boba Guys Just Opened a Location in Oakland Rockridge

If you are a huge boba lover, you probably visited one of Boba Guys' locations scattered all around the Bay Area. With locations in San Francisco, San Mateo, San Ramon, and more, I have been waiting patiently for them to open a location in the East Bay. Upon visiting the Rockridge neighborhood this weekend, I was surprised to see a Boba Guys right on College Ave located right next to Sunday Bakehouse. The interior and exterior of the shop are very Instagrammable and aesthetic. Everything is painted white with pink accents and modern decor. The staff is incredibly friendly and more than happy to answer any questions you may have about the drink options. It turns out that this Oakland Rockridge location is still in its soft opening and they only opened about two weeks ago. Stay tuned for their official grand opening. All the drinks you can find at other shops are also here. Upon entering the shop, you are split into either a pickup line or order now so there is an option to order online and pick up there. I would suggest that since parking around Rockridge is usually difficult since it is so busy. Overall, I am so happy that there is now a Boba Guys location in Oakland!

