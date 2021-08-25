New York Eats: Sushi by Bou for Omakase Speakeasy Experience

Vee Eats

Have you ever tried an omakase speakeasy experience in New York City? If not, you must add it to your list to go to one right away! Sushi by Bou creates the ultimate speakeasy experience by creating timed omakase. You can choose between a 30 minute or 60-minute option. You have to make a reservation online to attend which you can easily do using the Yelp app. There are a few locations all over the city and each one has the same concept. Prepare to step into the omakase with the freshest fish that is locally sourced and an amazing ambiance. Check them out in Times Square, Chelsea, Nomad, and even in the Versace Mansion if you are in Miami. Trust me, this is one sushi experience you do not want to miss.

I made a reservation for the Nomad location which is located on 32 E 32nd Street inside a hotel room at Hotel 3232. Upon stepping in, there is a lobby and a sign directly to the room. Old school hip hop is blasting inside and you’ll find an intimate and speakeasy environment where you are seated at the bar and the sushi chef is preparing the fish right in front of you. There is also proxy glass separating the different parties due to covid which I appreciate. There is only the omakase on the menu and there is a neon sign on the wall which you can follow. For alcohol, there is also a great selection of cocktails, imported sake, and Japanese whiskeys. There are 12 total pieces for the omakase starting with the hamachi, lean tuna, fatty tuna, spotted prawn, salmon roe, albacore, scallop, sea urchin, fatty tuna, salmon, surf & turf, and ending with the barbecue eel. The whole experience took about 30 - 40 minutes and even though it is timed, they do not kick you out until you are done with your experience. Each piece was high quality and melts in your mouth, The chef is also watching you closely as you are eating and pace the experience well. For only $50, this was more than worth it and I would highly recommend this to anyone who loves sushi.

Sushi by Bou is a popular restaurant so make sure to book a reservation ahead of time. Not only are you getting a great experience and delicious dish for only $50, the experience itself and watching the chef prepare right in front of you is spectacular.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.