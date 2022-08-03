Zinc in Skincare

Vantage Point

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440ORW_0h3Ht1ua00
Sincerely Media/ Unsplash

Remember what wearing sunscreen looked like in the eighties? Chalky white streaks on your face that used to wash off in the first contact with water, and then it was a struggle to get it off completely. Alongside titanium dioxide, the white-casting main ingredient was zinc, which is still a main ingredient in most mineral sunscreens.

Sunscreens that contain zinc are developed with much more sophisticated and refined formulas today. Infused with hydrating and soothing agents, new generation sunscreens check off more than one box when it comes to skincare, and some of them don’t even leave a white trace after application. Biossance, Banana Boat, and Celenes are some of the great skincare brands that offer zinc-based sunscreens that don’t leave behind a white cast.

As well as being an essential ingredient in physical sunscreens, zinc is used in skincare for a variety of other purposes. It’s mostly used for anti-acneic, wound healing, and anti-bacterial treatments.

Here’s some of the uses of zinc as a skincare ingredient:

1- Soothing inflamed, rashy skin.

2- Anti-acneic

3- Anti-oxidant

4- Antibacterial

5- Wound healing

6- Protection against UVB

7- Redness relief

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VACSW_0h3Ht1ua00
Nathan Dumlao/ Unsplash

Zinc is described as “an essential trace mineral that plays a role in more than a hundred enzymatic reactions in the body.”¹ Zinc is not stored for long periods of time in the body² , and it has to be taken with a balanced diet that is sufficient in nutrients that contain zinc. Zinc is an antioxidant, and in the case of zinc deficiency, skin is more easily damaged, and rashes may appear more quickly in contact with environmental stressors.

While zinc is cited as an essential mineral that can be taken both internally and externally, it’s worth noting that you should always check with your doctor before integrating a new supplement into your diet. Zinc overload is known to cause nausea, headaches, vomiting, and stomach cramps. On the other hand, the lack of it in your system can pave the way for various health problems.

A balanced diet that is sufficient in zinc-rich nutrients is essential for maintaining the overall health of not only your skin, but your entire body. Some of the richest food in zinc are legumes, shellfish, meat, spinach, nuts and seeds, eggs and whole grains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZDqv_0h3Ht1ua00
Katie Smith/ Unsplash

Some of the best zinc creams in the market are from the brands Sudocrem, Elta MD, Badger, Desitin, and Seba-Med.

For more information, please check the resources below:

¹ https://draxe.com/nutrition/foods-high-in-zinc/

² https://lactezin.com/zinc-in-skincare-here's-what-you-need-to-know

https://www.honestyforyourskin.co.uk/zinc-in-skincare/ https://www.byrdie.com/zinc-for-skin https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/best-foods-high-in-zinc#TOC_TITLE_HDR_12 https://www.healthline.com/health/zinc-deficiency

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# zinc# skincare# rash# sunscreen# antiaging

Comments / 0

Published by

Vantage Point is all about expanding your options. Bringing you candid reviews on the latest beauty launches, discovering unsung travel destinations, covering the newest pop culture releases and more. Subscribe to be in the know!

N/A
16 followers

More from Vantage Point

Gjirokastër/ The Charming Fortress Town

Have you ever heard of Gjirokastër? This relatively unknown historic town is situated in southern Albania; on the eastern slope of the Gjerë mountains, overlooking the Drino River. Albania has been enjoying an increasing popularity among international travelers, and not without good reason. With beautiful valleys, mountains, forests and beaches, this charming Adriatic country is not only blessed with many excellent sites and trails, but is also home to the heritage and ancient relics of earlier civilizations.

Read full story
3 comments

Centella Asiatica/ Tiger grass

You may have heard of it before, Centella Asiatica — also known as cica or tiger grass — is a skin care ingredient with an increasing popularity in the wellness and beauty scene.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy