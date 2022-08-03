Zinc in Skincare

Sincerely Media/ Unsplash

Remember what wearing sunscreen looked like in the eighties? Chalky white streaks on your face that used to wash off in the first contact with water, and then it was a struggle to get it off completely. Alongside titanium dioxide, the white-casting main ingredient was zinc, which is still a main ingredient in most mineral sunscreens.

Sunscreens that contain zinc are developed with much more sophisticated and refined formulas today. Infused with hydrating and soothing agents, new generation sunscreens check off more than one box when it comes to skincare, and some of them don’t even leave a white trace after application. Biossance, Banana Boat, and Celenes are some of the great skincare brands that offer zinc-based sunscreens that don’t leave behind a white cast.

As well as being an essential ingredient in physical sunscreens, zinc is used in skincare for a variety of other purposes. It’s mostly used for anti-acneic, wound healing, and anti-bacterial treatments.

Here’s some of the uses of zinc as a skincare ingredient:

1- Soothing inflamed, rashy skin.

2- Anti-acneic

3- Anti-oxidant

4- Antibacterial

5- Wound healing

6- Protection against UVB

7- Redness relief

Zinc is described as “an essential trace mineral that plays a role in more than a hundred enzymatic reactions in the body.”¹ Zinc is not stored for long periods of time in the body² , and it has to be taken with a balanced diet that is sufficient in nutrients that contain zinc. Zinc is an antioxidant, and in the case of zinc deficiency, skin is more easily damaged, and rashes may appear more quickly in contact with environmental stressors.

While zinc is cited as an essential mineral that can be taken both internally and externally, it’s worth noting that you should always check with your doctor before integrating a new supplement into your diet. Zinc overload is known to cause nausea, headaches, vomiting, and stomach cramps. On the other hand, the lack of it in your system can pave the way for various health problems.

A balanced diet that is sufficient in zinc-rich nutrients is essential for maintaining the overall health of not only your skin, but your entire body. Some of the richest food in zinc are legumes, shellfish, meat, spinach, nuts and seeds, eggs and whole grains.

Some of the best zinc creams in the market are from the brands Sudocrem, Elta MD, Badger, Desitin, and Seba-Med.

For more information, please check the resources below:

¹ https://draxe.com/nutrition/foods-high-in-zinc/

² https://lactezin.com/zinc-in-skincare-here's-what-you-need-to-know