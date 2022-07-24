Centella Asiatica/ Tiger grass

Kelsey Curtis/ Unsplash

You may have heard of it before, Centella Asiatica — also known as cica or tiger grass — is a skin care ingredient with an increasing popularity in the wellness and beauty scene.

This medicinal plant was widely known and used as a pharmaceutical ingredient to restore mental and physical health since 200 BC in India and China. It was used to treat eczema, wounds, psoriasis, lupus, and female diseases. The medicine made of the coin-shaped green leaves were even mentioned in the Chinese legends as a "health elixir".

Tiger grass is known to be used in the Western world in the 1800s. In England it was called pennywort, and is cited among the first treatments for leprosy. In France, it was used for treating dysentery, diarrhea, and infertility. Known for carrying anti-inflammatory and healing properties, this ancient remedy is making a comeback in the skin care industry.

Today there is extensive research on the skin care benefits of Centella Asiatica. The herb is cited to convey antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and circulation-boosting health benefits. One of the more surprising uses of this herbal ingredient is in the treatment of varicose; turns out tiger grass penetrates the skin deeper than most other herbs, and helps treat and minimize the appearance of varicose veins.

Here are some of ways using Centella Asiatica would improve your skin care routine:

As an antioxidant

As an anti-inflammatory agent

Reduces redness

Hydrating

Wound-healing

UVB protection

Treating eczema and psoriasis

Improves elasticity

Reduces acne

Stimulates skin regeneration

Helps minimize the appearance of cellulitis and varicose

Helps restore the health of skin's barrier

You can easily integrate this marvelous herbal ingredient into your skincare routine. There's a wide range of cica products on the market; cleansers, creams, serums, toners, and more. Some of the best ones are from Dr Jart+, Cosrx, Innisfree, PuritoCentella and Boscia.

For more information, please visit the resources below:

