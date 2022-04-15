This giant Observation Wheel with skyline views just opened in New Jersey

An exciting new ride has opened at the American Dream mall this week. After over two decades of planning, American Dream has finally unveiled its newest attraction: a 300-foot wheel that will offer guests sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline and Hudson River.

Ferris Wheel Kieran White/Unsplash

Titled the "Dream Wheel" this attraction looks somewhat like a Ferris wheel that you'd find at an amusement park but there are a couple of major differences. For one, the pace of the Dream Wheel will move much slower than that of an amusement park ride. This is because it's designed to function as more of an observation wheel, similar to the London Eye in England.

Another important difference is the fact that the Dream Wheel has giant gondolas as opposed to smaller passenger cars. The gondolas are temperature-controlled and can fit up to 16 guests at once.

The ride is approximately 30 minutes long with plenty of time to snap photos. We can only imagine how dreamy the views will be during sunset or at night as the lights of Manhattan reflect against the water of the Hudson River.

Located by the entrance to the Dream Wheel you'll notice a concession stand serving carnival-themed foods from fried Oreos to funnel cake and cotton candy. The best part is guests are allowed to bring food and drinks along with them for the ride.

Guests will also have the chance to opt for a more VIP experience. For an additional fee, parties of up to 6 people can enjoy extra comfortable seating with upgraded amenities including champagne.

Anyone aged 10 years or older rides for $27.20 while youth tickets, ages 3 to 9, are priced at $18.76 per rider. Kids younger than 3 can ride for free. Senior and military discounts are also available on-site as well as some special rates for Bergen and Hudson County residents.

As of right now, the wheel will be open Monday through Friday from 11 am to 9 pm. Saturday and Sunday hours will be from 10 am to 9 pm.

To buy tickets go to the American Dream site. Unlike many other attractions, once you buy a ticket online, it is up to you when you want to show up, just as long as it's within operating hours. We highly recommend going at night as the view of the Manhattan skyline is absolutely stunning when the buildings are lit up.