7 of the most unique places to eat in New Jersey

New Jersey is a state that’s overflowing with great restaurants and bars. But, there are a few establishments that definitely stand out from the rest.

We decided to put together a list of some of the most unusual places to eat and drink here in the Garden State. So whether you’re looking to spice up date night or are just in the mood to experience something a little different this weekend, keep reading to find out more about these unique places.

Rat’s Restaurant | Hamilton, NJ

This contemporary French restaurant is located on the sprawling 42-acre Grounds for Sculpture campus in Hamilton. The stunning views here will make you feel as if you’re on an exotic vacation. From the waterfalls to giant outdoor sculptures, Rat’s is a delight for the senses. Stop in for brunch, happy hour, or dinner.

Clinton Station Diner | Clinton, NJ

One of the most unique diners in New Jersey, Clinton Station is set inside a 1927 rail car and is most known for their crazy burger challenges. You could win some serious cash for completing these contests one of which includes eating a 105 lbs burger.

Giant Burger Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash

Cafe Archetypus | Edgewater, NJ

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to dine inside a cave? Archetypus provides a wonderfully unique experience with their warm and cozy cave-designed restaurant. This is a great spot to head to if you’re looking for a cool date night spot and definitely save room for dessert, this restaurant offers everything from fresh-baked brownies to cheesecake and sundaes.

Medieval Times | Lyndhurst, NJ

Set inside a castle-like space, Medieval Times is unlike any restaurant you will ever go to. Witness a two-hour action-packed show as you indulge in a four-course meal. Just be prepared to use your hands as Medieval Times does not provide silverware!

Breakfast in the Sky | Wildwood, NJ

Take your brunch plans to new heights with Breakfast in The Sky, a Ferris wheel ride that doubles as an exciting culinary experience. Each car can fit up to 4 people and reservations are required. This is an amazing place to dine in the summer as it offers sweeping views of the ocean.

Ferris Wheel Max Van Den Oetelaar/ Unsplash

White Mana | Jersey City, NJ

You can’t call yourself a New Jersey foodie if you’ve never been to White Mana. This infamous diner has been around since 1946 and is home to what is known as some of the best sliders in the country. What is truly unique about White Mana is the time warp that takes place inside. We love places that feel authentic and White Mana is certainly one of those places. From the strange octangular-shaped building to the countertop service, this diner will have you feeling like you stepped back in time.

Holsten’s | Bloomfield, NJ

Iconic just as much as it is old-school, Holsten’s is a classic burger joint serving dinner and ice cream inside what feels like a candy store. What makes this restaurant special you may ask? The fact that it's the site of the series finale of the most iconic TV Show in New Jersey’s history: The Sopranos. A cool place to check out if you’re a fan of the show or just a pop culture lover in general.