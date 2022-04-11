This Newly Opened Secaucus Restaurant Serves Brunch 7 Days a Week

There’s a new restaurant in town. According to The Franklin’s Instagram account, as of late March, the restaurant has finally opened its doors at their new location on 780 Fifth Street in Secaucus.

The Franklin’s first location opened in Jersey City back in 2019 and quickly rose in popularity amongst locals. Led by 20 year veteran chef Jamie Ramierz, the restaurant is known for its cozy dining space, delectable seafood and Italian entree options, and of course, their beloved brunch menu that's offered every day of the week.

Eggs Benedict John Baker/Unsplash

Their brunch menu offers guests the chance to indulge in a variety of egg-centric meals from eight different eggs benedict options to huevos rancheros and omelets. The menu also features ricotta pancakes and french toast for those craving something sweeter.

The Franklin also specializes in delicious sandwiches that are anything but ordinary. Take their burger, for example, a super juicy patty topped with a creamy burrata, spicy chorizo, and a healthy dollop of guacamole in between a brioche bun. Other sandwich options include the hanger steak, short rib, and crabcake sandwich.

Their dinner menu features a blend of seafood and Italian options. With classics like an antipasto platter, pasta, and risotto options. Seafood highlights include the seared scallops served with crumbled chorizo, creamed corn and orange wedges, plus a seasoned octopus appetizer and lobster gnocci entree.

Tiramisu Lynda Kechiche/Unsplash

If you're looking to indulge in something a little bit different, we highly recommend giving their truffle potato balls and hot honey bruschetta a try. And make sure to save room for dessert,

The Franklin has some of the best homemade donuts we've ever tried. They also offer tiramisu, bread pudding, brownies, and banana foster.

One major difference we’ve noticed at the new Secaucus location is that the restaurant includes the addition of a full-service bar and a more spacious dining area. We can’t wait to explore all the new drink options offered here from craft beers to a seasonally selected wine list, and of course, fun creative cocktails.

A recent post on their Instagram page currently showcases a dirty, espresso, and classic martini all garnished to perfection atop their new bar.

As of right now the Secaucus location will be open seven days a week from 11am to 10pm Monday through Thursday and until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. For all official news and updates be sure to follow The Franklin on Facebook and Instagram.