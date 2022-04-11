The 10 Best Brazilian Restaurants in New Jersey

Vanessa Vanacore

Brazil is a massive country full of culture and diversity. Because of this, traditional Brazilian food can be described as a melting pot of colors and customs reflecting the country’s vast territory.

Because New Jersey is comprised of the third-largest Brazilian population in the country, you'll be able to experience the variety and quality for yourself without ever having to leave the state. But for the best of the best, you’ll need to head to the 10 spots mentioned in this guide.

Churrascaria Paladar | Hackettstown

This all-you-can-eat Brazilian Steakhouse is the ultimate when it comes to dining experiences. For a fixed price, the waiter comes to the table with different skewers throughout the meal and slices various cuts of meat onto your plate, until you signify that you are satisfied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16niNF_0f5m1wnC00
Brazilian SteakAlex Munsell/Unsplash

Samba | Montclair

Samba is one of the most celebrated restaurants in Montclair known for its rustic-chic interior and delicious homestyle Brazillian food. Everything about Samba feels authentic, from their antique pots and vintage silverware to the freshly prepared feijoada we had the pleasure of trying. Another great reason to head to this spot? It's BYOB.

Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse Restaurant | Vorhees

This is not the place to head to if you don't plan on eating much. Rodizio Grill is known for their incredible portion sizes, gourmet salads, specialty drinks, and delicious desserts you're going to want to save room for. We highly recommend trying their brunch. It's absolutely phenomenal and much cheaper than their dinner making this a great option if you're looking to try a Brazilian steakhouse without spending so much money.

Hamburgao | Kearny

Looking for quick Brazilian food on the go? Then you must try Hamburgao in Kearny. The menu at this eatery is comprised of Brazilian street food and American-style burgers. Diners have the option of choosing between mouth-watering sandwiches and the sweet and decadent desserts that Brazil is known for. Pricing here is super reasonable with sandwiches ranging from $4 to $8 and desserts averaging at about $2 apiece.

Rodeio Grill | West Long Branch

This family-owned churrascaria is most known for its traditional Brazillian barbeque and full-course salad bar. Having recently gone under renovation, Rodeio is happy to announce that they have finally reopened as of last week and we cannot wait to see the changes that have been completed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTQEw_0f5m1wnC00
Brazilian BarbecuePixabay

Eurogrill | Caldwell

Known for its super extensive menu, Eurogrill offers diners everything from wraps, pasta, and burgers, to traditional Brazilian staples like pork picadinho and empanadas. We highly recommend trying their X-TUDO burger, a Brazillian-styled hamburger that's comprised of ham, cheese, bacon, egg, corn, mayo, potato sticks, lettuce, and tomato served with a side of delicious Spanish fries.

Brazeiro Churrascaria & Rodizio | North Bergen

One of the most celebrated Brazilian restaurants in New Jersey, Brazeiro is praised for its attentive wait staff, warm ambiance, and incredible food and drinks. What we love most about this restaurant is the immaculate salad bar, fun and inventive drinks, and wonderfully seasoned meats.

Boi na Brasa | Newark

This Brazillian Steakhouse has been around since 1996. A total gem, Boi na Brasa stands out for its attentive service, deliciously prepared food, and amazing sangria. Highlights include their Portuguese-style steak, creamy beef stroganoff, and grilled codfish.

Campozino | South River

This cozy restaurant is perfect for your next date spot. Serving both Brazilian and Portuguese food, Campozino is known for its large portions and heavenly desserts. We highly recommend trying their seafood dishes. From octopus to codfish, we promise you will not be disappointed.

Altas Horas Lanches | Newark

This tiny 24-hour Brazilian corner store is known for serving Brazilian hamburgers, mini pizzas, pancakes, juices, and so much more. Located in the Ironbound neighborhood of Newark, Altas Horas is authentic and wildly popular. Prices are fair and the portions are huge. If you're looking to try something different we recommend the banana burger. Just trust us on this one.

