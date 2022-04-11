This NJ Restaurant Plans to Open an Outdoor Cafe Designed Specifically for Dogs

If you’ve ever brought your dog to a restaurant wishing they could order off the menu and dine next to you, you’re going to love the concept behind the new outdoor space at 1958 Cuban Cusine.

The restaurant, located on South Ave in Westfield is a family-owned BYOB eatery featuring both modern and more traditional dishes. They're most known for their cozy yet chic space, excellent service, and delicious Cuban staples with everything from paella to flan being offered here.

Requests were sent last week to the Board of Health. If approved, 1958 Cuban Cuisine will eventually be able to transform a portion of its outdoor dining sidewalk section into a “doggie café.”

Doggie Diner Alan King/Unsplash

According to Westfield's online newspaper, plans for the café so far include creating a menu curated especially for dogs. They also plan on implementing some rules to make sure everyone can remain safe. First things first, a dog may not enter the café unless its owner can show that their pet has a proper rabies tag. Another hard and fast rule: dogs must show appropriate behavior.

Guests can expect plenty of protein on the doggie menu. Restaurant owner, Sophia has stated she plans on including chicken, beef, and fish options. In addition to protein, these dog diners will also be able to top their meal off with a tasty dessert as Sophia has expressed wanting to incorporate homemade dog treats into the menu.

Homemade Dog Treats Susan Q Yin/Unsplash

The addition of canines obviously comes with added responsibility and both Sophia and her husband Luis have stated they are more than ready to take on the added duties of making sure all sanitary conditions are met by installing absorbent mats just in case your pup has to pee.

The concept of bringing your dog along with you as you eat outside has never been an odd or revolutionary idea. However, the owners of 1958 Cuban have noted a decrease in doggie companions over the years as their outdoor seating area remains open. As pet and animal lovers, they hope the dog café will help encourage owners to bring their furry friends along for a nice day out.

Will dog cafés and menus become the new norm for restaurants offering outdoor dining? We certainly hope so. If we can take away anything from the other NJ restaurants currently offering doggie dining options like Kim Maries, the Asbury Ale House, Burger 25, and most Shake Shack locations, it seems like it's a trend that's here to stay.